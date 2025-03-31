Waqf Bill Doesn't Comply With Waqf Act: Palayam Imam

Thiruvananthapuram: Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maoulavi has expressed dissent against the Waqf Bill, saying it does not comply with the Waqf Act. He was speaking at the Eidgah at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Eid.

"The amendments to the Waqf Act are being pushed forward systematically. However, Waqf is not established for material interests — mosques, orphanages and other such institutions are donated for religious and charitable purposes. Waqf properties are the wealth of Allah and must be managed with the utmost care. Now, there are attempts to alter this. Quran states that Waqf affairs should be managed by believers. But this is what they are trying to change," he said.

He warned that if the proposed bill is passed, it could lead to the loss of Waqf properties. "The current Waqf Act does not harm any section of society, yet amendments are being made that are not in alignment with its principles," he added.

Call for Prayers for Palestine

He also urged people to pray for Palestine, expressing deep concern over the ongoing crisis. "We witness the cries of Palestinian mothers and children. Their suffering is unimaginable. Let us stand in solidarity with them and pray for their relief," he said. Condemning the war as a source of devastation, he said, "No war has ever benefited any society. Wars only beget orphans, widows and suffering. Once again, Israel has plunged into war. This must end, not just for one group of people, but for the good of all humanity. Pope Francis, even after recovering from illness, called for an end to the war in Gaza during last Christmas. Today, we echo the same plea. May the world see a day where the sound of weapons is no longer heard."

On Drug Abuse and Violence

Addressing the rising issues of addiction and violence, he emphasised the role of the Islamic community in tackling them. "Addiction and violence are spreading. Governments and the media have taken a strong stance against substance abuse, and the Islamic community should fully support their efforts. We must cooperate in all matters of goodness and refuse to collaborate in any crime. Our community should lead the fight against drug addiction," he urged.

On Youth and Rising Crime

He also reflected on recent tragic incidents, including the Venjaramoodu massacre in Thiruvananthapuram and the murder of a Class 10 student in Kozhikode. "Children are losing patience as we are failing to teach them self-control. We must be more vigilant in guiding our children. We and our families should practice restraint and patience. A society without murders and bloodshed is what we must strive for," he said.