Waqf Bill Anti-Secular, Will Snatch Rights Of Muslims: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will snatch the rights of Muslims and described it as "anti-secular".

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday described the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as “anti-secular”, claiming that it would snatch the rights of Muslims. Banerjee, speaking in the assembly, also said the Centre did not consult with states over the matter. “The bill is anti-federal and anti-secular; it is a deliberate attempt to malign a particular section. It will snatch the rights of Muslims... The Centre did not consult with us on the Waqf Bill,” she said.

The chief minister added that “if any religion was attacked”, she would wholeheartedly condemn it. Opposition parties have stridently criticised the amendments proposed by the bill in the existing Waqf Act, alleging that they violate the religious rights of Muslims. The ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency to the functioning of the Waqf boards and make them accountable.

A parliamentary committee has been constituted to scrutinise the contentious bill.

