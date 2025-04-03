'Waqf Bill Seeks To Treat Muslims Second-Grade Citizens': Cong's Naseer Hussain In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fuelling communal polarisation and spreading misinformation over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the bill, Hussain stated the legislation was based on "total falsity" and on a "misinformation campaign" by the BJP.

He said no recommendation made by opposition members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee was included in the bill. Terming the bill as unconstitutional, he said the government is trying to bulldoze the legislation in the Upper House.

"You do communal polarisation, and then you accuse us of doing polarisation... This bill is based on total falsity, and a misinformation campaign has been built in the last six months. BJP's fake factory is involved in spreading misinformation," Hussain said.

The bill, he said, seeks to treat Muslims as second-grade citizens in the country. "Those properties exist even today and are in long usage; that is the proof of them being in Waqf... There is 'Waqf by user, ' 'temple by user, ' 'gurudwara by user, " he added, questioning, "How will you ask for proof for all? How will you ask for proof of age-old places?"

The Lok Sabha passed the bill early Thursday after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".