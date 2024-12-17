ETV Bharat / bharat

Waqf Amendment Bill Row: Kadapa 'Save Constitution Meet' Calls To Protect India's Secular Fabric

Kadapa (AP) / New Delhi: In a historic gathering of over five lakh Muslims in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, strongly opposed the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it an attack on religious rights and community heritage.

Speaking at the "Save Constitution Conference," Madani emphasised the need to protect India’s secular fabric, warning that the country's survival depends on upholding its Constitution.

Criticising the proposed amendments, he argued that they aim to seize Waqf properties under the guise of protection. "Where is the justice in someone else taking care of what belongs to us? This is not just a legal issue, it is a matter of faith. We cannot tolerate any interference in our religious matters" he said, reiterating the community’s commitment to rejecting the bill.

"This bill is a veiled attempt to seize Waqf properties and deprive us of our heritage," he added.

During his address, Madani said the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has consistently prioritised peace, harmony, and love for the nation over any vested political interests. "This country is ours. Our ancestors lived here for centuries. We must ensure its progress through mutual respect," he added. He slammed the political parties supporting the bill, singling out Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, calling their alliances "crutches" supporting the central government’s agenda.

"If the Constitution survives, the country will survive. If the country survives, we will survive," he said.