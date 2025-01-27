ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP-led NDA Amendments Accepted, Opposition's Defeated In Waqf Committee

The committee chairman Jagdambika Pal said that amendments adopted by the committee will make law better and more effective.

In this image released by @dmk_raja via X on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's A Raja, Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant, and DMK's Mohamed Abdulla during a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in New Delhi.
In this image released by @dmk_raja via X on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's A Raja, Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant, and DMK's Mohamed Abdulla during a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in New Delhi. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Monday adopted all amendments proposed by the ruling BJP-led NDA members and negated every change moved by opposition members.

The committee chairman Jagdambika Pal told reporters after the meeting that amendments adopted by the committee will make the law better and more effective. However, opposition MPs decried the meeting's proceedings and accused Pal of "subverting" the democratic process.

"It was a farcical exercise. We were not heard. Pal has acted in a dictatorial manner," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters. Pal rejected the charge, and said the entire exercise was democratic, and the majority view prevailed.

One of the more significant amendments proposed by the committee is that the existing Waqf properties cannot be questioned on the grounds of 'Waqf by user', which existed in the current law but will be omitted in the new version if the properties are being used for religious purposes.

Pal said the amendments moved by the NDA members in 14 of the Bill's clauses have been accepted. Opposition members moved hundreds of amendments in all 44 clauses and all of them were defeated by vote, he added.

