Waqf Amendment Bill Anti-Constitution, Promotes Encroachment: Congress MP Imran Masood In Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: Congress MP, Imran Masood on Wednesday attacked the BJP led NDA government at the centre over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which he said was anti-constitution and encouraged encroachments.

Speaking during the debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Masood said that the 1995 Waqf Act, which the Amendment bill replaces, did not have provision of litigation.

“But you paved the way for encroachers for litigation and got the ownership rights. You have made non-bailable offences bailable,” the Congress MP said over the amendments in the new bill.

Citing the Sachar Committee report findings about the waqf property disputes, Masood said that in 2005-6, 316 properties were encroached by the government in Delhi, 60 in Rajasthan, 42 in Karnataka, 53 in MP and 60 in UP.

“In UP, out of over 14000 hectare waqf land, over 11000 hectare land is already with the government. Under the amendment bill, designated officer will decide the ownership rights of the property, but the time limitation is not there,” Masood said while raising questions over the amendment bill.

The Congress MP also questioned the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf council in the Waqf Amendment Bill asking why Muslims were not included in the trusts of other religious places.

“Out of the 22 members, 10 are Muslims, but 2 are women, which makes the non-Muslims in majority. But the same is not true for other trusts. With regard to the Kashi Vishwanath trust, there is a clause of sidelining the Muslim officers and replacing them with the sub-ordinate or senior officer for the post of trust chairperson,” Masood claimed.