JD(U)'s Support For Waqf Bill: A Strategic Move Or A Risky Gamble For Nitish Kumar?

Patna: Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 with the open support of Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Speaking in support of the bill, the party leader and Union Minister Lalan Singh praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's secular policies and said that he brought several social, economic, and educational reforms for the Muslim community in the state.

“Nitish Kumar's secularism was not limited to just sloganeering but has been seen on the ground in the form of policies and schemes,” Singh said. “He does not need to take a certificate of secularism from Congress; his policies and his work are his biggest identity.”

However, the JD(U)'s open support for the Waqf Bill is considered a crucial step, especially ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, in which Kumar is seeking reelection even as it remained in power in the state for 20 years, mostly in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to political commentators, the JDU's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill may cost the party dearly.

“Muslims trust Nitish Kumar, but the Waqf Amendment Bill has become a sentimental issue. He will have to suffer losses in the elections due to supporting the BJP,” said Arun Pandey, a political expert.

In Bihar, there are 50 assembly seats where Muslim voters dominate and play a pivotal role, so the JDU's support for the bill may alienate them.

The Muslim voters hold a major influence in several districts, like Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, Purnia, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, East Champaran, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Begusarai, Munger, Nalanda, and Patna.

Similarly, in the Seemanchal region, which includes Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, and Purnia, Muslim voters dominate several assembly seats. In Madhubani, Darbhanga, and Samastipur districts, which come under Mithilanchal, Muslim voters play a significant role in the outcome.

The dominance of minorities in these districts is evident from the population demographics, as in districts like Kishanganj, Katihar, and Araria, the Muslim population is significantly higher, ranging from 50% to 70%, which is much higher than the overall Muslim population in Bihar, which is approximately 17%, per the 2011 census.

The JDU's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill may have far-reaching consequences for the party in these districts.

“Nitish Kumar has always shown himself to be different even while being with the BJP. However, the way JDU has stood in the Waqf Amendment Bill has caused resentment in the Muslim camp,” said Sunil Pandey, another political expert.

“Muslim voters, who have traditionally supported the JDU, may now turn to other parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) or the Congress,” he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was brought by the BJP-led central government to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 and regulate the management of Waqf properties in India. After earlier opposition, the bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review.

Amid the debate over the bill, inside and outside the parliament, the JD(U) leaders claimed that the bill will empower Muslim women and ensure transparency in Waqf property management. However, Muslim organisations have opposed the move, expressing concerns. They alleged that the bill may infringe upon their rights and compromise the autonomy of Waqf institutions.