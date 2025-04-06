Waqf Amendment Bill A Trailer, BJP Will Target Gurdwaras And Churches Next: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Meerut: Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday attacked the BJP led Central government over the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, which he said, has set a precedent to usurp the lands of other religions.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his participation in a program organized by the Education and Weavers Development Committee in Meerut, Singh said that the BJP government “can do anything for its capitalist friends”.

“The Waqf Board Amendment Bill is just a trailer and after this, the government will corner the lands of Gurudwaras, temples and churches as well,” he said.

The AAP MP said that BJP “wants to capture religious properties and give them to its friends”.

“They have started with Waqf. Such petty efforts will continue in future as well, but no one can erase the civilization and culture of the country. After Waqf, BJP and RSS have their eyes on the lands of the Catholic Church as well. Next, after Gurudwaras and temples, the lands of Jain religion will be discussed”.

Singh, who has also been a member of the JPC to which the Waqf Amendment Bill was referred to before it was passed in the Parliament, termed the amendment “very ridiculous”.

“It is not written in any religion of the world that to donate, one has to follow the customs of that religion. When Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was a minister in the central government, he had claimed that all the properties of Waqf have been digitized. PM Modi also talked about digitization of Waqf properties in 2020. BJP is lying now,” he said.