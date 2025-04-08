ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Vehicles Torched, Stones Hurled During Protest Over Waqf Amendment Act In Murshidabad

Baharampur: Stones were allegedly hurled at the police and their vehicles were set on fire during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Jangipur area where a large number of people gathered in the afternoon to demand the withdrawal of the Act.

"The protestors hurled stones at the police who were deployed in the area, following which some police vehicles were set on fire," a senior district police officer said.

Security has been strengthened in the area following the incident, he said.