Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 Comes Into Force

File Photo: President Droupadi Murmu (X@rashtrapatibhvn)
Published : April 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week, has come into force from Tuesday, the government said in a notification.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill post-midnight on April 3 and April 4, respectively. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had rallied in support of the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc united in opposing it.

BJP allies like Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Shiv Sena supported the Bill, which ensured its smooth passage in both Houses of Parliament.

Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.

