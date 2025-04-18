ETV Bharat / bharat

Waqf Act Violates Idea On Which Nation Is Built: Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: The Waqf Act-2025 violates equality, personal autonomy, federalism, and the idea on which the nation is built, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said on Friday.

In a blog post, the Trinamool Congress leader said the issue is not just about land or law, but about dignity and asserted that if the rights can be rewritten for one, it can be rewritten for all.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is not just about land or law. It is about dignity,” O’Brien said in the blog titled “Am I Indian Enough”, adding that for millions of Indians, especially those from minority and marginalised communities, this is not a rhetorical question but a lived reality.

“It is a quiet burden. It is a deep suspicion cast on their belonging. Their being. Every legislation. Every policy,” he said.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is not merely a legislative proposal. It is a mirror. And what we see in it should disturb all of us – whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, any religion or none. Because if rights can be rewritten for one, they can be rewritten for all,” he said.

“This Bill violates equality. It violates personal autonomy. It violates federalism. And, more than anything, it violates the idea that our great nation is built on... The Constitution does not ask how much we belong. It guarantees that we do,” he said. The TMC Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader called the Act an attack on federalism.

“Land is a State Subject under List II of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. Tomorrow, what stops the Union Government from taking over Hindu temple boards? Or church-managed lands? This isn’t about reform. This is about control. And such overreach is a direct assault on Indian federalism,” he said.

The TMC leader pointed out certain provisions in the Act, including the “five-year criteria”, which says one can dedicate land to Waqf only if they have been practising Muslims for at least five years.