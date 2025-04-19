Waqf Act-Related Violence: Mithun Chakraborty Calls For President's Rule In Bengal

Silchar: Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday called for President's rule in West Bengal, where protests against the Waqf Act turned violent, leading to the deaths of three people. Chakraborty's remark came during his visit to the Assamese town of Silchar, where he was invited as a guest of honour of the Barak Cultural Festival.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, who joined the BJP from Trinamool Congress in 2021, came hard against his old party chief and incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his interaction with the media post his arrival in the premier city of Barak Valley region.

He even called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma a stronger leader than his Bengal counterpart. "Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is a strong Chief Minister. His spine is strong. He has no comparison with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "

He called for strict actions to tackle the violence that hit Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment issue. "It is very unfortunate that violence has taken place in Murshidabad against the Waqf Act. If such protests continue, the central government will have to take strict action," Chakraborty said, vouching for the presidential rule if needed.

On illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, the actor criticised Banerjee over her blaming tactics. "Mamata blames the BSF for the infiltration of Bangladeshis into India through the porous border in West Bengal. But the police follow the BSF as a second line. So, what are the police under Mamata doing?" he said.

Terming his decision to join the Trinamool as one of his biggest mistakes, he said, "There is a lot of difference between the then Trinamool and its current version. Mamata as CM in the early days does not exist now."