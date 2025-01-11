ETV Bharat / bharat

Wanted Khalistani Separatist Arrested From Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur: The Khalistani separatist, wanted for hurling a grenade at a police outpost in Amritsar, has been arrested from Maharashtra's Chandrapur in a joint operation carried out by intelligence agencies and local police on Friday morning, Punjab Police said.

Following his arrest, the accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh (20), was handed over to Punjab Police. Singh, an expert in stealing bikes to use them in terrorist activities, is the mastermind behind the attack in 2023. He was also involved in the drug trade.

Following the attack, he absconded and Punjab Police have been on his trail. He went to Meghalaya. The intelligence agencies, through mobile tower location, tracked him down to Maharashtra six days ago and an alert was sounded.

He was working as a crane operator at Lloyd Metal in Ghuggus Nagar in Chadrapur and living there with an acquaintance who worked in the same company and helped him get a job there, police said.