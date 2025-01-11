ETV Bharat / bharat

Wanted Khalistani Separatist Arrested From Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Jaspreet Singh (20), an expert in stealing bikes for terrorist activities, is the mastermind behind the attack on a police outpost in Amristar in 2023.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

Chandrapur: The Khalistani separatist, wanted for hurling a grenade at a police outpost in Amritsar, has been arrested from Maharashtra's Chandrapur in a joint operation carried out by intelligence agencies and local police on Friday morning, Punjab Police said.

Following his arrest, the accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh (20), was handed over to Punjab Police. Singh, an expert in stealing bikes to use them in terrorist activities, is the mastermind behind the attack in 2023. He was also involved in the drug trade.

Following the attack, he absconded and Punjab Police have been on his trail. He went to Meghalaya. The intelligence agencies, through mobile tower location, tracked him down to Maharashtra six days ago and an alert was sounded.

He was working as a crane operator at Lloyd Metal in Ghuggus Nagar in Chadrapur and living there with an acquaintance who worked in the same company and helped him get a job there, police said.

As Singh's visuals were already released and he used the same name in Ghuggus town, the intelligence officials confirmed his identity on Thursday at a supermarket. A six-member intelligence team with officials from Nagpur and Chandrapur arrested him after a shootout on Friday.

Meanwhile, eight officials of Chandrapur Police reached the spot and Singh was produced before the local administration which handed him over to the police.

"The accused was wanted by the Punjab Police and we collaborated with the Intelligence Bureau to nab him. He has other criminal records in Punjab," Mumakka Sudarshan, Superintendent of Police, told ETV Bharat.

Also Read:

  1. NIA Announces Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Happy Passia In Grenade Attacks Case
  2. UP: FIR Against Sikh Man For Posting Pictures With Weapons On Social Media, 'Supporting' Khalistan

Chandrapur: The Khalistani separatist, wanted for hurling a grenade at a police outpost in Amritsar, has been arrested from Maharashtra's Chandrapur in a joint operation carried out by intelligence agencies and local police on Friday morning, Punjab Police said.

Following his arrest, the accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh (20), was handed over to Punjab Police. Singh, an expert in stealing bikes to use them in terrorist activities, is the mastermind behind the attack in 2023. He was also involved in the drug trade.

Following the attack, he absconded and Punjab Police have been on his trail. He went to Meghalaya. The intelligence agencies, through mobile tower location, tracked him down to Maharashtra six days ago and an alert was sounded.

He was working as a crane operator at Lloyd Metal in Ghuggus Nagar in Chadrapur and living there with an acquaintance who worked in the same company and helped him get a job there, police said.

As Singh's visuals were already released and he used the same name in Ghuggus town, the intelligence officials confirmed his identity on Thursday at a supermarket. A six-member intelligence team with officials from Nagpur and Chandrapur arrested him after a shootout on Friday.

Meanwhile, eight officials of Chandrapur Police reached the spot and Singh was produced before the local administration which handed him over to the police.

"The accused was wanted by the Punjab Police and we collaborated with the Intelligence Bureau to nab him. He has other criminal records in Punjab," Mumakka Sudarshan, Superintendent of Police, told ETV Bharat.

Also Read:

  1. NIA Announces Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Happy Passia In Grenade Attacks Case
  2. UP: FIR Against Sikh Man For Posting Pictures With Weapons On Social Media, 'Supporting' Khalistan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INTELLIGENCE BUREAUPUNJAB POLICECHNARAPUR POLICESP MUMAKKA SUDARSHANKHALISTANI SEPARATIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.