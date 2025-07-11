ETV Bharat / bharat

Wanted Drug Producer Deported to India From UAE: CBI

New Delhi: An alleged synthetic narcotics producer facing an Interpol Red Notice was deported to India from the UAE on Friday, in an operation coordinated by the CBI through Interpol and Mumbai police, officials said. Kubbawala Mustafa, the wanted drugs manufacturer, was brought from the UAE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, escorted by a four-member team of state police.

"The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Kubbawala Mustafa to India on Friday," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The Mumbai police had busted a synthetic drugs manufacturing facility in Sangli where 126.141 kg of mephedrone drugs was recovered and confiscated. It is alleged that the factory was run by Mustafa from abroad, officials said. "The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow up by CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," the spokesperson said.