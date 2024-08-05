ETV Bharat / bharat

Wanted Decision on Art 370 to Happen With Concurrence of People Rather Than Imposition: PM Modi

New Delhi: "There was complete clarity in my mind that taking the public in Jammu and Kashmir into confidence was absolutely essential for the execution of the decision," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says about his government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister's remarks come in the foreword of a new book titled "370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K".

"We wanted the decision, whenever it would be taken, to happen with the concurrence of the people rather than imposition," he writes in the book, researched and written by the non-profit organisation BlueKraft Digital Foundation and published under the Penguin Enterprise imprint.

The book mentions in detail how Modi managed to achieve the goal that he set out for himself. The publishers said the book, which is scheduled to release this month, "chronicles, what is inarguably the greatest constitutional feat in India's history and tells the inside story of how Prime Minister Modi managed the seemingly impossible".

It "delves into multiple blunders at the time of independence that culminated into the unjust regimen of Article 370. It discusses the social, political and economic ramifications of Article 370 since its inception in 1949", a statement by Penguin said on Monday, which marks five years of revocation of Article 370.