'Want List Of All Affluent Persons, Who Benefited': SC In Tree Felling In Delhi Ridge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it wants to see the site plan for afforestation along with a list of affluent persons, who reportedly benefited from illegal tree felling in Delhi’s Ridge area.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. It was contended before the bench that several affluent persons benefited due to the widening of the road which resulted in large-scale tree felling.

The bench said, “We want the list of all those affluent persons, who benefited. We also want to know what is the site plan where afforestation can be done”. The apex court was hearing a plea seeking action against erring officials for the alleged illegal tree felling in the area.

"Whatever damage has been done, needs to be restored. We want all these details," said the bench during the hearing today. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, represented the petitioner before the bench. The petitioner has alleged contempt on the part of the officials.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in January 2025. The apex court in November had asked the DDA regarding the measures undertaken to restore the Delhi Ridge area. The ridge is an extension of the Aravalli Hill range in Delhi and a rocky, hilly and forested area.

The top court had observed that it would introduce a monitoring system to ensure planted trees were surviving. Previously, Sankaranarayanan had contended that according to a report of the Forest Survey of India, a total of 1,670 trees were cut, but the DDA claimed it was only 642 trees. The apex court had issued a contempt notice to the DDA Vice-Chairman for the felling of trees for the construction of an approach road.