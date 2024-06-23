Wanna Planning To Travel Across Country With A Single Ticket, Book Circular Journey Ticket

Hyderabad: Every day lakhs of people choose train journeys to reach their destinations. One of the reasons for this is the low cost of travel. However, generally when one has to travel by train...we book tickets to and fro, but with the 'Circular Journey Ticket' offered by the Indian Railways, one can travel by train for 56 days at a stretch with a single ticket.

How To Book Circular Journey Ticket

A circular journey ticket is a special ticket. This ticket covers a maximum of eight journeys. That is...start your journey at one place and travel anywhere in the country for 56 days and again reach the same place where your journey started. However, keep in mind that the number of stations you alight should not exceed eight. Get down at one station...spend a few days in that area...and then continue your journey to another place.

For instance...

Suppose you have taken a ticket at Hyderabad to travel to Tirupati, Bengaluru and Chennai. Then your journey, which starts from Hyderabad, will reach Tirupati crossing many stations. At that time you can get down at Tirupati...see the nearby places for a few days and board the train to Bengaluru again. After going to Bengaluru, you can spend a few days there. After that...go to Chennai and stay there for a few days and then start your return journey.

Moreover, on the way to Hyderabad...if you want to alight anywhere you can get down there. Also, the return journey can be continued from that area. Thus, you will have a total of eight places where you have alighted during the journey. For that, it is enough to select, which stations you want to get down. However, keep in mind that your journey has to be completed within 56 days.

How to book a circular journey ticket?

The Railway Division Commercial Manager should be contacted for these tickets.

They will calculate the ticket price based on your train journey plan and inform the station manager.

Then, you have to buy a circular ticket at the booking office of the station where you start your journey. You can also select your break stations there.

Finally, your circular journey ticket will be issued.

How is the price calculated?

The ticket price is determined by taking into account the validity period of the ticket, the days of the journey and the days of leisure travel.

A distance of 400 km is counted as one day. Similarly, a day without travel is counted as 200 kilometres.

Also, for senior citizens, if they travel a distance of at least 1,000 km, the ticket price is subsidised.

Similarly, a 40 per cent discount for men and a 50 per cent discount for women.

The signature of the passenger on this Circular Journey Ticket is mandatory. Its price is less compared to the regular ticket and this ticket is very useful for those who go on vacation.