Wang Yi Visit Likely To Break The Ice Between India And China Over Critical Issues: Former Diplomat

New Delhi: As Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi embarks on a three-day-long official tour to India starting Monday, New Delhi is hopeful that the visit would break the ice over several critical issues between the two countries ranging from resolving border dispute, resumption of commercial flight service between the two countries and data sharing over Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra).

The visit of the Chinese foreign minister assumes much more significance for both the countries as the two neighbours have been discussing issues over mutual interest for a long time, foreign affairs expert and former diplomat JK Tripathi told ETV Bharat.

This is only the second such meeting since a deadly clash in 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

The visit is likely to expedite resolving several border issues between the two countries. Tripathi said that during the talk over border issues, both sides will probably agree to expedite the resolution of the border lines.

“Though there is a mechanism and regular meetings taking place between India and China, a lot of work is yet to be done,” he said.

During the bilateral talks, both sides may also discuss the resumption of commercial flights between both the countries.

Tripathi said the meeting with foreign secretary Vikram Misri may highlight the issue of resumption of commercial air service between India and China.

Until early 2020, state-owned carriers such as China Eastern Airlines and Air China operated daily routes to several Indian cities, including New Delhi. Services were, however, halted following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained suspended amid deteriorating bilateral relations after the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh later that year.

Last week, Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met with senior executives of China Eastern Airlines. A post by the Indian Consulate on X said the meeting discussed growth opportunities in civil aviation and hospitality.

Another most critical issue that is going to be discussed between both the sides will be over bilateral security provision.

When both the sides meet, they are likely to discuss bilateral security provision especially over de-escalation issues in case of any conflict, said former diplomat Tripathi.

Quite often, armies of both sides come face to face along the Arunachal Pradesh sector of India-China border.

Another major issue that would likely come up during the meeting of both the sides include data sharing over Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) river.