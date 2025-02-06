ETV Bharat / bharat

Waltair Division To Be Retained As Visakhapatnam In South Coast Railway Zone

Visakhapatnam: The Railways has decided to retain the Visakhapatnam division in the South Coast Railway Zone (SCoR) instead of completely dissolving the Waltair division, officials said.

Prior to this, the zone was set to include only Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions, but with the latest orders, the Visakhapatnam division has been reinstated, making it a four-division zone.

The South Central Railway Zone (SCR) has three divisions - Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded. The East Coast Railway Zone (ECoR) has three divisions - Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Rayagada. With the Waltair division being reorganised, the newly formed Visakhapatnam division will consist of Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Duvvada, Kuneru-Vizianagaram-Naupada-Parlakhemundi, Bobbili-Saluru, Simhachalam North-Duvvada Bypass, Vadlapudi-Duvvada, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant-Jaggayyapalem.

The Kothavalasa-Bacheli/Kirandole, Kuneru-Theruvali, Singapore Road-Koraput, and Parlakhemundi-Gunupur sections (680 km total) will be transferred to the Rayagada division under the East Coast Railway Zone. 250 km of railway lines will be transferred from SCoR to SCR, while 46 km will be added to SCoR from SCR, officials added.