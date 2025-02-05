ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Workers Killed In Wall Collapse At Hotel Construction Site In Hyderabad's LB Nagar

The wall caved in when around 10 workers were engaged in excavation work in the hotel cellar.

Representational
Representational (File photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: Three workers lost their lives, and another was seriously injured when an earthen wall collapsed in a hotel cellar under construction in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, on Wednesday morning.

According to police and locals, around 10 workers were engaged in excavation work in the cellar when the wall caved in, trapping some of them under the debris. Upon receiving information, the police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations. The injured worker was shifted to the Kamineni Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased were residents of Sitaramapuram Thanda in Khammam district. Authorities are currently gathering more details from the hotel staff regarding the incident.

Hyderabad: Three workers lost their lives, and another was seriously injured when an earthen wall collapsed in a hotel cellar under construction in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, on Wednesday morning.

According to police and locals, around 10 workers were engaged in excavation work in the cellar when the wall caved in, trapping some of them under the debris. Upon receiving information, the police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations. The injured worker was shifted to the Kamineni Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased were residents of Sitaramapuram Thanda in Khammam district. Authorities are currently gathering more details from the hotel staff regarding the incident.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WALL COLLAPSEHYDERABADTELANGANAWORKERSHOTEL WALL COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.