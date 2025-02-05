Three Workers Killed In Wall Collapse At Hotel Construction Site In Hyderabad's LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Three workers lost their lives, and another was seriously injured when an earthen wall collapsed in a hotel cellar under construction in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, on Wednesday morning.

According to police and locals, around 10 workers were engaged in excavation work in the cellar when the wall caved in, trapping some of them under the debris. Upon receiving information, the police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations. The injured worker was shifted to the Kamineni Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased were residents of Sitaramapuram Thanda in Khammam district. Authorities are currently gathering more details from the hotel staff regarding the incident.