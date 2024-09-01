Wall Collapse at Agra DM's Residence Claims Life of Seven-Year-Old Girl; Three Others Injured

Agra: A major accident occurred late Sunday evening in Tajnagri when the wall of District Magistrate Bhanuchandra Goswami's residence suddenly collapsed, burying four people, including a young girl, under the debris. The incident took place in Mohanpura Basti, located behind the DM’s residence on MG Road, around 6:15 pm.

Amidst the chaos and screams, locals and authorities managed to rescue all the trapped individuals. The injured, including Charan Singh, his elder daughter Tamanna, six-year-old daughter Aarti and Ramveer Baghel, were rushed to SN Medical College and District Hospital. Tragically, seven-year-old Aarti was declared dead by the doctors. The conditions of Charan Singh and his elder daughter remain critical.

The collapse has left the victim’s family devastated, as they struggle to cope with the sudden loss. The family, which makes a living through hard labour, is inconsolable. Rakabganj police, along with DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami and BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh, rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The DM ordered the immediate demolition of the remaining dilapidated wall to prevent further incidents.

Local residents expressed their grievances, stating that they had previously complained about the condition of the wall and the frequent waterlogging issues in the area, but no action was taken by the authorities. ACP Sadar Sukanya Sharma confirmed that the wall was 10 feet high and collapsed as it was dilapidated.

BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh termed the accident "very sad," emphasising the lack of cleanliness and maintenance in the area. He assured that the victim’s family would receive financial assistance and that the injured were receiving proper medical treatment.

