ETV Bharat / bharat

Wall Collapse at Agra DM's Residence Claims Life of Seven-Year-Old Girl; Three Others Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

The wall of District Magistrate Bhanuchandra Goswami's residence collapsed, trapping four people, including a young girl, who was declared dead after shifting to SN Medical College and District Hospital. The incident happened around 6.15 pm in Mohanpura Basti, situated behind the DM’s residence on MG Road.

A major incident occurred in Tajnagri late Sunday evening when the wall of District Magistrate (DM) Bhanuchandra Goswami's residence collapsed suddenly.
The wall of District Magistrate Bhanuchandra Goswami's residence collapsed in Agra (ETV Bharat)

Agra: A major accident occurred late Sunday evening in Tajnagri when the wall of District Magistrate Bhanuchandra Goswami's residence suddenly collapsed, burying four people, including a young girl, under the debris. The incident took place in Mohanpura Basti, located behind the DM’s residence on MG Road, around 6:15 pm.

Amidst the chaos and screams, locals and authorities managed to rescue all the trapped individuals. The injured, including Charan Singh, his elder daughter Tamanna, six-year-old daughter Aarti and Ramveer Baghel, were rushed to SN Medical College and District Hospital. Tragically, seven-year-old Aarti was declared dead by the doctors. The conditions of Charan Singh and his elder daughter remain critical.

The collapse has left the victim’s family devastated, as they struggle to cope with the sudden loss. The family, which makes a living through hard labour, is inconsolable. Rakabganj police, along with DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami and BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh, rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The DM ordered the immediate demolition of the remaining dilapidated wall to prevent further incidents.

Local residents expressed their grievances, stating that they had previously complained about the condition of the wall and the frequent waterlogging issues in the area, but no action was taken by the authorities. ACP Sadar Sukanya Sharma confirmed that the wall was 10 feet high and collapsed as it was dilapidated.

BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh termed the accident "very sad," emphasising the lack of cleanliness and maintenance in the area. He assured that the victim’s family would receive financial assistance and that the injured were receiving proper medical treatment.

Read more: Over 40 Injured As An Old Wall Collapses In Religious Gathering In Bihar's Punpun

Agra: A major accident occurred late Sunday evening in Tajnagri when the wall of District Magistrate Bhanuchandra Goswami's residence suddenly collapsed, burying four people, including a young girl, under the debris. The incident took place in Mohanpura Basti, located behind the DM’s residence on MG Road, around 6:15 pm.

Amidst the chaos and screams, locals and authorities managed to rescue all the trapped individuals. The injured, including Charan Singh, his elder daughter Tamanna, six-year-old daughter Aarti and Ramveer Baghel, were rushed to SN Medical College and District Hospital. Tragically, seven-year-old Aarti was declared dead by the doctors. The conditions of Charan Singh and his elder daughter remain critical.

The collapse has left the victim’s family devastated, as they struggle to cope with the sudden loss. The family, which makes a living through hard labour, is inconsolable. Rakabganj police, along with DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami and BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh, rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The DM ordered the immediate demolition of the remaining dilapidated wall to prevent further incidents.

Local residents expressed their grievances, stating that they had previously complained about the condition of the wall and the frequent waterlogging issues in the area, but no action was taken by the authorities. ACP Sadar Sukanya Sharma confirmed that the wall was 10 feet high and collapsed as it was dilapidated.

BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh termed the accident "very sad," emphasising the lack of cleanliness and maintenance in the area. He assured that the victim’s family would receive financial assistance and that the injured were receiving proper medical treatment.

Read more: Over 40 Injured As An Old Wall Collapses In Religious Gathering In Bihar's Punpun

Last Updated : 8 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DM BHANUCHANDRA GOSWAMIDM RESIDENCE AGRA WALL COLLAPSED6 INJURED IN WALL COLLAPSE IN AGRADM RESIDENCE WALL COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.