'Walking Clock' Of Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur Man Predicts Time By Sunlight

Burhanpur: A man from Nepanagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district possesses a unique ability to tell the accurate time without looking at any watch, mobile or electronic device.

In ancient times, people relied on astronomical devices and usually predicted time based on sunlight. Sukhlal, a resident of Nepanagar ward no. 3 has kept this tradition alive. He neither wears a wrist watch nor keeps a mobile, but can promptly tell the time with constant accuracy. People say he possesses an extraordinary sensory skill whereas he can easily tell the exact time based on sunlight.

People often test his skill by asking him the time and then match the figure with their watch. On every occasion, the time stated by him turns out to be correct. Thus, he has become popular in the area as the 'walking clock' or the 'clock man'.

The 45-year-old man says he has this unique skill since childhood. "This is not something that I have learnt or nurtured but a wonderful gift from God," Sukhlal said. He termed his talent as 'nature's clock' that is visible only to him.

Sukhlal, who lives by seeking alms, is nothing less than a miracle for the last 25 years to the people of the area. He leads a simple life by begging in trains and public places but his unique talent makes him different from others.

People of the area said that Sukhlal proves that by connecting with nature, even an ordinary person can become extraordinary. In this digital era when people are becoming completely dependent on nature, Sukhlal reminds of the power of nature.