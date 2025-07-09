Vulgar Dances, False Promises And Child Trafficking: Rights Group Sounds Alarm

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over the alleged trafficking of minors into orchestra groups in different states, including Bihar, a child rights expert on Wednesday said that this can be ended through a multi-pronged strategy that addresses every stage of the crime from source to destination, and from prevention to prosecution.

He opined that orchestra performances themselves are not illegal, but what is illegal and deeply disturbing is the exploitation of minor girls and trafficked women under the guise of entertainment.

Notably, Telangana rescued the highest number of children across the country in 2024-25, with 11,063 out of 53,651 rescues nationwide, followed by Bihar (3,974), Rajasthan (3,847), Uttar Pradesh (3,804), Delhi (2,588), and other states, claimed a study by a network working in the field of child rights, which was released last month.

These children were rescued from child labour, begging, and sexual exploitation from across the country from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, as per the report of the Just Rights for Children (JRC), India's largest network working for child protection and child rights.

This report is likely to be presented to the Union Ministry of Women and Child in the coming days.

Despite legal safeguards, child labour continues in India, driven by poverty, illiteracy and inequality and is often seen across the railway network where children live, work, or travel in unsafe conditions.

It may be mentioned that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), under the Ministry of Railways, plays a proactive role in rescuing and protecting vulnerable children. It had rescued 61,345 children from 2021 to April 2025, including unaccompanied minors, those trafficked, or found begging or in distress.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ravi Kant, national convenor of JRC, claimed that the culture of orchestra and dance groups has been extremely popular in different states, including Bihar, adding that from social celebrations to marriages, they have served as a key source of entertainment, drawing large crowds.

Mentioning Bihar, he said, "The intense demand has led to the mushrooming of orchestra groups in Bihar. Unfortunately, most of these groups exploit the demand by forcing young children to perform on many vulgar Bhojpuri songs, making substantial profits in the process."

Kant asserted that with such high demand and large sums of money involved, the trafficking of children into these groups has become a well-organised crime, involving multiple gangs, interstate networks, and even cross-border trafficking from countries like Nepal.

"Traffickers typically lure children and their families with false promises of jobs, education, financial stability, or marriage. But in reality, these children are trapped and pushed into prostitution and exploitative performances through these so-called dance groups. Many of these groups are run by local mafias with strong muscle power, who control and sustain the entire trafficking network," he said.

The child rights expert said there are no accurate official figures on how many minors fall prey to this crime each year, but rescue data indicates that hundreds of children are being trafficked into these setups.

He claimed that there are reportedly more than 1,000 orchestra groups operating across the Purvanchal region alone, which is a stark indication of the scale of the problem and the number of vulnerable children at risk.

Trafficking Hotspots

"Minors are primarily trafficked from West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and even from across the border in Nepal. These regions have historically been trafficking hotspots due to a mix of social vulnerabilities, recurring natural disasters, and poverty," the child rights expert said.

For instance, areas like the Sundarbans in West Bengal are frequently hit by cyclones and face severe resource scarcity. Communities here, grappling with poverty and displacement, become easy targets for traffickers who offer false promises of employment, education, or financial relief, he said.

"Trafficking is a highly organised criminal network. These syndicates have agents stationed at source points who are skilled at identifying vulnerable families. Often, it is a calculated exploitation of hope. Families are sold a dream, and their children end up in exploitation," Kant said.

Modus Operandi In Most Of The Cases

He said the modus operandi of these trafficking networks is deceptively simple but deeply sinister. They begin by identifying vulnerable families, typically those struggling with poverty and lacking access to education and resources. These families are then lured with false promises: jobs for their daughters, marriage proposals, or opportunities for a better future.

"Once the child is in their grip, traffickers transport them to other states where such orchestra groups are active. Besides deception, abduction also plays a role. Many children who go missing, particularly from states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Assam, have often been trafficked into these networks. The data on missing children from these regions is alarming, and a significant number of them are never traced again," Kant said.

He said many of these children ultimately end up in prostitution rackets or are forced to perform in exploitative orchestra groups under horrific conditions.

The child rights expert emphasised that law enforcement agencies need to investigate such cases thoroughly, identify the networks, and ensure that traffickers and those running these exploitative groups are prosecuted under appropriate laws.

How Can This Be Put To An End?

Kant said, "First, there must be rigorous monitoring of orchestra groups operating across different states, especially those in high-risk regions," and added that law enforcement agencies must actively investigate these groups to identify if minors or trafficked women are being exploited under the garb of entertainment.

"Secondly, trafficking cases must be taken seriously, with thorough investigation, timely filing of charges, and collection of strong evidence that can lead to convictions. The absence of convictions so far has only strengthened the perpetrators. Third, interstate coordination is critical. Many of the children are trafficked from other states such as West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh," he said.

The child rights expert further said that effective collaboration between source and destination states, as well as central agencies, is crucial to dismantle these trafficking networks.

"Finally, this fight must go beyond enforcement. It requires strong rehabilitation frameworks for rescued children. Only when all these efforts come together can we hope to end the exploitation of minors in the name of entertainment," he added.

What Should Be The Role Of Society?

Kant said any crime in society can only be effectively curbed when citizens become the eyes and ears of law enforcement. It is absolutely vital that people report such violations, especially when they see minor girls being exploited in public spaces under the guise of entertainment.

"Many of these children are being forced to perform vulgar dances. When the public watches, encourages, or even passively accepts such exploitation, it only fuels the crime further. Communities must stop normalising this abuse and instead stand up, speak out, and report what they see," he said.

Stating that ending trafficking is not just the government's responsibility, Kant said, "It is our shared duty. Silence and complicity only strengthen the hands of traffickers."

