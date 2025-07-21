VS  Achuthanandan, The Strongman of Kerala Politics

Hyderabad: VS Achuthanandan was one of Kerala’s most iconic political figures and a founding leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Born on October 20, 1923, in Velikkakathu of Punnapra in Kerala's Alappuzha district, to Shankaran and Akkamma, Velikkakathu Shankaran Achuthanandan lost both parents at an early age. He left school in the seventh grade and began working in a tailoring shop and a coir factory.

Joining Communist Party At 17

Witnessing the harsh realities of exploitation, he soon became involved in trade union activities. He joined the Communist Party in 1940 at the age of 17, marking the beginning of a political journey that would span more than eight decades. Often described as the last living link to the state's revolutionary communist beginnings, Achuthanandan’s life was inseparably tied to the evolution of the Left in India.

His early struggles took root in the red soil of Punnapra, where he raised the flag of resistance against feudal forces. A key figure in organising and educating workers during the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, he was arrested while carrying out party instructions in Poonjar and subjected to brutal torture in custody.

Believing dead, Achuthanandan's body was taken to the forest to be dumped, thinking he was dead. Kolappan, a thief who was assisting police for the same, took him to Pala Hospital and his life was saved. However, the inspector who had brutally beaten Achuthanandan that day, later went to see him with a request for a transfer when EMS Namboodiripad was the Chief Minister, which was a justice to the times.

Founding Member of CPM

The Communist Party of India (CPI) split in 1964 to form the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Achuthanandan was the only surviving leader among the 32 leaders who formed the CPM after leaving the CPI National Council at that time.

By the time Kerala saw the formation of its first Communist government, Achuthanandan had become a state committee member of the newly formed CPI(M). He contested his first assembly election in 1965 from Ambalapuzha and lost to Congress candidate Krishna Kurup. He returned victorious in 1967 and 1970 but lost again in 1977, leading to a long hiatus from electoral contests.

He served as state secretary of the CPI(M) from 1980 to 1992, a period that saw both his consolidation within the party and the early rumblings of internal factionalism. After losing the 1992 state conference to E K Nayanar in Kozhikode, he stepped down from the post. The factional divide that later defined a large part of Kerala’s Left politics began to take shape during this time.

Despite the LDF's electoral victory in 1996, Achuthanandan was overlooked for the CM post due to internal divisions. However, his leadership gained fresh momentum in the late 1990s, especially among younger leaders, including current Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Career In Kerala Politics

In 1998, at the state conference in Palakkad, he removed many of his opponents from the state committee, further entrenching the internal power struggle. His political relevance surged in 2001 when he became the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. That year also marked the beginning of his enduring electoral journey from Malampuzha, a seat he would retain until his retirement.

His fierce critiques of the UDF government, particularly his vocal role in cases such as the controversial ice cream parlour scandal, earned him public support across party lines. In 2006, when the CPI(M) initially denied him a ticket to contest the assembly polls, widespread protests by supporters forced the party to reverse its decision. He contested from Malampuzha and won by over 20,000 votes, becoming Kerala’s Chief Minister at the age of 82.

Achuthanandan As CM, LoP

As Chief Minister, he gained national attention for his strong anti-corruption stance and initiatives such as the Munnar eviction drive. However, internal criticism about his solitary style of governance and ongoing friction with Pinarayi Vijayan became increasingly evident.

In 2009, he was removed from the CPI(M) Politburo for alleged indiscipline. He returned as Leader of the Opposition after the 2011 elections. At the Malappuram state conference in 2015, he was expelled from the state committee. Despite this, his popularity remained undiminished.

In 2016, he won once again from Malampuzha and was appointed Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission. He resigned from the post on January 31, 2021, citing health issues, effectively marking the end of his public life.

He was not merely a politician; he was, for decades, the living embodiment of a political idea. He remained in the hearts of the people long after his role in active politics ended.

As the era of Achuthanandan ends, not only the Communist history of Kerala but an entire political epoch comes to an end.

During his 14 years as Opposition Leader, the Cantonment House — his official residence — became a space open to all. Be it land encroachment, women’s rights, environmental concerns, or human rights violations, people approached Achuthanandan directly.

He judged complaints by their merit, not by political allegiance. A dedicated team investigated serious issues, and Achuthanandan himself often visited affected areas, regardless of age or difficulty. In 2002, when reports of land encroachment in Mathikettan Chola reached him, Achuthanandan— then in his eighties — personally travelled there. His intervention led to the preservation of the forest.

When he assumed office as Chief Minister, he made a bold declaration: “My government is committed to reclaiming and protecting encroached government land.” This wasn’t a slogan — it was a mission.

He launched Operation Munnar, a campaign to reclaim vast tracts of land fraudulently occupied using thousands of fake documents. When criticism mounted, especially against his close aide Suresh Kumar, Achuthanandan clarified his stance: he didn’t care whether the cat was black or white, only whether it caught the mouse. He was unwavering, even when this stance put him in conflict with coalition partners like the CPI.

Never Hesitated To Take Stand

Achuthanandan never hesitated to take a stand, regardless of who stood with him or against him. His battle in the Palm Oil and Idamalayar corruption cases was relentless. While others saw political opportunity, Achuthanandan saw only the duty to expose and act. His persistent legal fight led to the conviction and imprisonment of R. Balakrishna Pillai, a former minister.

His commitment extended to numerous people’s causes. From the sandalwood theft in Marayur to the water crisis in Plachimada, from the nursing and Pembilai Orumai strikes to the exploitation of tea estate workers — Achuthanandan stepped in with heart and clarity.

In the historic Pembilai Orumai protest of 2015, when female plantation workers rejected all union and political leaders, they welcomed Achuthanandan. His presence lent the protest strength and legitimacy.

Achuthanandan’s interventions in the Suryanelli and Ice Cream Parlour abuse cases reflected his deep concern for women’s safety and justice. These were not isolated incidents; Achuthanandan consistently stood with the marginalised, whether it was Endosulfan victims, exploited workers, or ordinary citizens wronged by the system. As Chief Minister, he approved relief measures for Endosulfan victims and supported their cause both in power and in opposition.

Achuthanandan, Not Just A Mere Politician

Even those ideologically opposed to him admired him. In January 2025, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar — a senior RSS figure — visited Achuthanandan. “His name is one I’ve heard since childhood,” the Governor said. “I had to meet him.” By then, Achuthanandan could no longer speak, but their eyes met, and that alone was enough.

Achuthanandan joined the Communist Party at 17, mentored by the legendary P. Krishna Pillai. He became a Central Committee member of the undivided Communist Party by 1958 and later served as State Secretary for 12 years — second only to Pinarayi Vijayan in tenure. Though the party disciplined him more than once, Achuthanandan never wavered. He remained committed to internal reform and the core principles of communism.

He opposed all forms of communalism, corruption, and deviation. He called the Lavalin case corruption, took firm stands during internal controversies, and always put principle above political convenience. When controversies arose involving allies or senior leaders — like Kodiyeri Balakrishnan — Achuthanandan assessed each case on its merit.

He was quick-witted and fearless in debate. His famous jibe at Rahul Gandhi — calling him “Amul Baby” — became part of Kerala’s political folklore. In response to party members who hinted at capital punishment for his dissent, Achuthanandan responded with thunder: “Do not threaten those who have lived between the gallows with death. It won’t be worth your time.”

His speeches, often direct and poetic, struck a chord with ordinary people. They remembered his words, whether humorous or defiant, delivered in a style reminiscent of Harikatha. He didn’t seek to impress — he simply told the truth, and Kerala listened.

For over eight decades, Achuthanandan was not just a politician, he was a moral force. His presence reassured the people of Kerala that someone was watching, questioning, standing up. He was the conscience of a state, the voice of the voiceless, and the thorn in the side of complacency.

Milestones in Political Journey

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly for the longest period. (2011-2016, 2001-2006, 1992-1996)

Total 5150 days as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Total 12652 days as a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Total 1826 days as the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Oldest MLA in the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly at 97 years on May 3, 2021

The oldest CPM legislative party leader in the 12th Kerala Legislative Assembly. He was 83 years old when he took office as the 20th Chief Minister of Kerala on 18 May 2006

He contested the Legislative Assembly for 10 times and won seven times (in 2016, 2011, 2006, 2001, 1991, 1970, 1967).

The CPM leader who has been a member of the Legislative Assembly for the longest consecutive term for 20 years from Malampuzha. (2016, 2011, 2006, 2001)

The oldest Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission in the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly at 93 years on May 25, 2016

The Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission for five years

When the CPM got a majority in the 10th Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, Achuthanandan, who was the party's designated Chief Ministerial candidate, lost the Assembly elections. (1996-Mararikulam)

When Achuthanandan won the assembly, the Left Front led by CPM in the state lost. (1991, 2001, 2011 assembly elections)

After Pinarayi Vijayan (17 years) (1998-2015) and E.K. Nayanar (13 years) (1991-1996, 1972-1980), the CPM leader who was the state secretary of CPM in Kerala for the longest time (11 years) (1980-1991)

