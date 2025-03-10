VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Stable Following Heart Attack And Angioplasty At AIIMS

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is stable after undergoing angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday. The 73-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night around 2 am after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness. Medical investigations revealed that he had suffered a heart attack.

Doctors at AIIMS determined that the cause of the heart attack was a blockage in his arteries. To address this, a stent and a mammogram were inserted into his chest on Sunday to clear the blockage. Hospital authorities said that he is currently under the supervision of a medical team, including Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, and is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to inquire about the Vice President's health on Sunday. In a post on his X handle, PM Modi expressed his concerns, stating, "Visited AIIMS and inquired about the health of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Union Health Minister J P Nadda also visited AIIMS to check on Dhankhar's condition. Hospital authorities confirmed that all of the Vice President's heart-related tests have been completed, and he is now in stable condition under constant monitoring.

Angioplasty, the procedure Dhankhar underwent, is a common medical intervention to treat atherosclerosis, a condition caused by plaque buildup in arteries. The procedure involves the insertion of a small balloon to open up the narrowed arteries and restore normal blood flow. Angioplasty is generally considered a safe procedure with fewer risks compared to other heart surgeries.