No One Can Undermine Farmers' Role In India's Journey Towards Development: VP Dhankhar

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that no one can undermine the role of farmers in India's journey towards development. Addressing the Akhil Mewar Region Jat Mahasabha in Chittorgarh, the vice-president said the farmers possess political strength and economic capability, adding they should not depend on anyone's help.

"When the economic situation of farmers improves, the country's situation improves. After all, farmers are the providers and they should not look to anyone or depend on anyone for help because farmers with their strong hands possess political strength and economic capability," Dhankhar said.

"No matter what happens, no matter how many obstacles arise, no one can undermine the role of farmers in India's journey towards development. Today's governance system bows to the farmers," he added. Remembering the Jat reservation movement that took place 25 years ago, the vice-president urged that never forget the support and efforts of this society gave social justice.

Today the results of that effort are visible in the administrative services of the country and the state, he added. Encouraging the farmers to take advantage of Agricultural Science Centers, Dhankhar said, "There are over 730 Agricultural Science Centers to help farmers. Don't leave them alone, go there and ask them. What services will you offer us?' Learn about new technologies and government policies."

The vice-president emphasized the farmers' participation in trade and value addition of agricultural products. "Why isn't the farmer increasing the value of their products? Several businesses are running on the products of farmers, like flour mills, oil mills and many more. We should collaborate and make sure the farmer focuses on livestock. I feel great joy when dairies expand. There should be more growth in this sector," he said.

Urging the youth to engage in agricultural business, Dhankhar said, "My appeal is to farmers and to the sons and daughters of farmers agriculture production is the world's largest and most precious trade. Why are farmers not involved in the trade of their products? Why aren't they participating in it? Our youth is talented."

The vice-president urged that more farmers should take advantage of cooperatives, engage in other businesses and work diligently in agricultural production businesses as there will be long-term positive economic results.