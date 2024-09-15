VP Dhankhar Takes A Dig At Rahul For Making ‘Anti-India Rant’ On Foreign Soil

New Delhi: Taking an indirect dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Sunday expressing deep concern said that the mentality that denied Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and was the cause for non-implementation of recommendations of Mandal Commission for nearly 10 years, that pattern of prejudice against reservation has been handed over and person holding constitutional position, who is making serialised periodic ‘anti-India rant’ on foreign soil is talking about ending reservations.

Criticising the flaunting of the Constitution by some, Dhankhar said, “Constitution is not to be flaunted like a book. The Constitution has to be respected. The Constitution has to be read. The Constitution has to be understood. Merely presenting the Constitution as a book, showcasing it--at least any civilised, knowledgeable person, someone with a devoted spirit towards the Constitution, and one who reveres the essence of the Constitution--will not accept it”.

“While under the Constitution we enjoy fundamental rights, our Constitution also includes fundamental duties. And what are the foremost duties? Abide by the Constitution and respect the national flag and national anthem. Follow the ideals of the freedom struggle and protect the sovereignty and integrity of India. How ironic it is that the sole purpose of some foreign travels is to neglect these duties. Publicly tearing apart the spirit of the Indian Constitution," he added.

Delivering his address as the chief guest at the inauguration of Samvidhan Mandir at Elphinstone Technical High School & Jr College in Mumbai today, Dhankhar stated, “It is a matter of concern, a subject for reflection, and a topic for deep contemplation! The same mindset that was anti-reservation, the pattern of prejudice against reservation that has been handed over. Today, a person sitting in a constitutional position says abroad that reservations should be abolished”.

“Why the true gem, Bharat Ratna, was not awarded to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, it was awarded on March 31, 1990. Why was this honour not given earlier? Baba Saheb was very well-known as the architect of the Indian Constitution. Another significant issue related to Baba Saheb's mindset is the Mandal Commission report. After this report was presented, for the next 10 years, and during that decade when the country had two Prime Ministers--Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi--not a single move was made regarding this report," he added.

Drawing attention to the anti-reservation mindset, Dhankhar reflected, “Let me quote certain reflections about this mindset. Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first PM of this country, What did he say? "I do not like reservations in any form. Especially reservations in jobs." According to him and sadly and unfortunately I quote, "I am against any step that promotes inefficiency and takes us towards mediocracy."

Criticising those who talk of ending reservation and think that it is against meritocracy, Dhankhar underlined, “Let me assure you, reservation is the conscience of the Constitution, reservation is in our Constitution with positivity, with great meaning to bring about social equality and to cut inequities. Reservation is affirmative action, it is not negative, reservation is not depriving someone of opportunity, reservation is hand holding those who are pillars and strength of society."

Comparing the statements, “Bangladesh can happen here” to like throwing an anarchist spanner, Dhankhar exhorted the youth to rebuff the frontal attack on our democratic and constitutional values, the Vice-President underlined what Dr BR Ambedkar said, he quoted, “India has once before lost her independence by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people. Will history repeat itself? Will Indians place the country above their creed or will they place the creed above country? But this much is certain that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost forever”.

This eventuality we must all resolutely guard against. We must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of our blood, Dhankhar pointed out.

Asking the young generation to be mindful and aware of the 21 months of Emergency, the darkest period in the history of post-independent India, he remarked, “Never forget a particular day; always remember it. It is a Black Day, a stain on our history. June 25, 1975, is the darkest chapter of our journey post-independence, the darkest period of our democracy. On that day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unleashed a storm against the citizens and their rights. For 21 months, this country endured severe oppression. Thousands of people were imprisoned, and the rule of law was completely disregarded. What happened then defines dictatorship."

"The dream of Bhimrao Ambedkar was shattered within those 21 months. It was a vengeful dictatorship, and a saga of terror was unleashed. I want young boys, girls and students to learn about that period and never forget it. This knowledge will give you the strength to protect the Constitution. Keeping this in mind, in 2015, the Prime Minister announced that Constitution Day would be celebrated every year on November 26. We celebrate Constitution Day to remind ourselves how our Constitution was created, how it establishes our rights, how it empowers us, and how it creates a system where a person from an ordinary background can become the Prime Minister, a farmer’s son can become the Vice-President, and a tribal woman of great calibre and elegance, who has seen all the shortcomings and ground realities, can become the President," he added.

“June 25 is observed as Constitution Murder Day. It is very important to remember, especially if you have not witnessed that period, to have knowledge of history about what happened during those 21 months, how suddenly things changed, and how, solely to save her own position, everything was done beyond the limits. Ignoring the constitutional processes, crushing the spirit of the Constitution, and attacking its essence, the Emergency was declared in the dead of night. It was a chilling experience. That’s why I call it Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. It reminds us of the dictatorial mindset of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who strangled the soul of democracy by imposing the Emergency. It is also a day to pay homage to every person, who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a dark phase unleashed by Congress in Indian history, the darkest phase ever," he added.

Reflecting on the need for separation of power among different organs of the state and need for all the organs to work within their limitations thus avoid becoming trigger point of political inflammatory debate, Dhankhar stated, “All organs of the state--Judiciary, Legislature and Executive--have a single purpose to ensure the success of the fundamental spirit of the Constitution to guarantee all rights to the common people and to help India prosper and flourish."

Meanwhile, hitting back at Jagdeep Dhankhar for his apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation, the Congress asked the Vice-President, who he supports, "The one adamantly refusing to conduct a caste census or the one championing" the demand for it. Tagging a post on Dhankhar's attack on Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, I would ask this constitutional authority, who he supports the one, who is adamantly refusing to conduct a caste census or the one who is forcefully championing caste census & removal of the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs & OBCs?

Reacting to Dhankhar's remarks, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, "Mr Rahul Gandhi has demanded removal of the 50% limit on reservations for SC/STs & OBCs. Do you support this demand of the Congress, Mr @VPIndia?" During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which he said is not the case right now. Later, at a press interaction in the US, Gandhi said, "Somebody misquoted me saying that I am against reservation. I have been saying again and again and again, we are going to increase reservations beyond 50 per cent."

