VP Dhankhar Cancels Guruvayur Temple Visit As Heavy Rain Lashes Kerala

Ernakulam: Persistent heavy rainfall in Kerala forced Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to cancel his planned trip to the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur on Monday.

The helicopter, which departed from Kochi in the morning for Guruvayur, was forced to return to Cochin International Airport (CIAL), following the pilots' recommendation, due to inclement weather conditions and poor visibility. The weather disruption not only cut short his pilgrimage but also impacted his other official engagements for the day.

Dhankhar and his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, arrived in Kochi on Sunday on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight for a two-day visit, where he received a warm welcome from dignitaries, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, MP H Beeraan, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, DGP Rawada A Chandrasekhar, district collector NSK Umesh, Rural SP M Hemalatha, CIAL managing director S Suhas, and state protocol officer MS Harikrishnan.

Family members Abha Vajpayee and Kartikey Vajpayee also accompanied Dhankhar, who proceeded to the Naval Air Station and stayed at the Bolgatty Grand Hyatt at night.

However, his other scheduled events in Kochi remain unchanged. After returning to Kalamassery, he is set to interact with students and faculty members of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), which will provide him an opportunity to emphasise the importance of legal education in the country. He is scheduled to depart for Delhi in the afternoon.

The disruption to the travel plans of the second-highest constitutional dignitary has drawn attention, especially as heavy rainfall continues to paralyse daily life in several parts of Kerala.