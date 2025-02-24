ETV Bharat / bharat

Voting Takes Place In Sukma’s Naxal Stronghold Poorvarti After Seven Decades

Villagers stand in serpentine queues to exercise their franchise at Poorvarti village in Chhattisgarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Sukma: The Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh have showcased a remarkable example of democracy. Konta, a heavily Naxal-affected region in Sukma, witnessed a historic moment as villagers of Poorvarti--once an inaccessible stronghold of the most-wanted Naxal leader Hidma--cast their votes fearlessly.

For years, government access to this area was nearly impossible due to Naxal dominance. However, with the establishment of a security camp in Poorvarti, development initiatives have reached the village. On February 23, seven decades after independence, voting was conducted in Poorvarti for the first time, marking a major victory for democracy.

Voters from remote Maoist-affected villages, including Pentachimli, Keralapenda, Duled, Sunnamguda and Poorvarti, participated enthusiastically. Earlier, the mere mention of Hidma’s name instilled fear, preventing residents from stepping out to vote. Now, men, women, the elderly, and first-time voters exercise their franchise without fear.

"We are very happy with the opening of the polling booth in our village. We are voting in a fear-free environment," says Joga Madkami, a local resident.