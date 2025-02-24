ETV Bharat / bharat

Voting Takes Place In Sukma’s Naxal Stronghold Poorvarti After Seven Decades

The Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh marked a historic moment as Poorvarti villagers in Sukma, once a Naxal stronghold, fearlessly cast their votes after seven decades.

The Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh have showcased a remarkable example of democracy. Konta, a heavily Naxal-affected region in Sukma, witnessed a historic moment as villagers of Poorvarti--once an inaccessible stronghold of the most-wanted Naxal leader Hidma--cast their votes fearlessly.
Villagers stand in serpentine queues to exercise their franchise at Poorvarti village in Chhattisgarh. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 12:10 AM IST

Sukma: The Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh have showcased a remarkable example of democracy. Konta, a heavily Naxal-affected region in Sukma, witnessed a historic moment as villagers of Poorvarti--once an inaccessible stronghold of the most-wanted Naxal leader Hidma--cast their votes fearlessly.

For years, government access to this area was nearly impossible due to Naxal dominance. However, with the establishment of a security camp in Poorvarti, development initiatives have reached the village. On February 23, seven decades after independence, voting was conducted in Poorvarti for the first time, marking a major victory for democracy.

Voters from remote Maoist-affected villages, including Pentachimli, Keralapenda, Duled, Sunnamguda and Poorvarti, participated enthusiastically. Earlier, the mere mention of Hidma’s name instilled fear, preventing residents from stepping out to vote. Now, men, women, the elderly, and first-time voters exercise their franchise without fear.

"We are very happy with the opening of the polling booth in our village. We are voting in a fear-free environment," says Joga Madkami, a local resident.

"Voting is happening here and it is necessary for our village’s development. We are thrilled about the Panchayat elections," said Madkam Nande, a local resident.

The Chhattisgarh government continues its relentless efforts to eradicate Naxalism in Bastar. With ongoing security operations, the grip of extremism is weakening, paving the way for democracy to flourish in Sukma and beyond.

Read more: Chhattisgarh Panchayat Polls: CM Sai Casts Vote With Mother, Wife

Sukma: The Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh have showcased a remarkable example of democracy. Konta, a heavily Naxal-affected region in Sukma, witnessed a historic moment as villagers of Poorvarti--once an inaccessible stronghold of the most-wanted Naxal leader Hidma--cast their votes fearlessly.

For years, government access to this area was nearly impossible due to Naxal dominance. However, with the establishment of a security camp in Poorvarti, development initiatives have reached the village. On February 23, seven decades after independence, voting was conducted in Poorvarti for the first time, marking a major victory for democracy.

Voters from remote Maoist-affected villages, including Pentachimli, Keralapenda, Duled, Sunnamguda and Poorvarti, participated enthusiastically. Earlier, the mere mention of Hidma’s name instilled fear, preventing residents from stepping out to vote. Now, men, women, the elderly, and first-time voters exercise their franchise without fear.

"We are very happy with the opening of the polling booth in our village. We are voting in a fear-free environment," says Joga Madkami, a local resident.

"Voting is happening here and it is necessary for our village’s development. We are thrilled about the Panchayat elections," said Madkam Nande, a local resident.

The Chhattisgarh government continues its relentless efforts to eradicate Naxalism in Bastar. With ongoing security operations, the grip of extremism is weakening, paving the way for democracy to flourish in Sukma and beyond.

Read more: Chhattisgarh Panchayat Polls: CM Sai Casts Vote With Mother, Wife

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALGARH SUKMA VOTINGNAXALITE HIDMA VILLAGE POORVARTIVOTING AFTER SEVEN DECADESVOTING IN NAXAL STRONGHOLD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.