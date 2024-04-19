Uttarakhand First Phase: 5 LS Seats Go to Poll; BJP's Trivendra Rawat, Congress's Ganesh Godiyal Cast Votes

Uttarakhand First Phase

Dehradun : Voting is going on in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand in the first phase on Friday. More than 83 lakh voters will decide the fate of about 55 contestants. The five Lok Sabha seats comprise 70 assembly seats in 13 districts of the state.

87-year-old grandmother casts vote: There is unprecedented enthusiasm regarding voting in Chamoli district. Voting is taking place peacefully at all 584 polling places in the three assembly constituencies of Chamoli district. An 87-year-old senior voter Rajeshwari Devi cast her vote at her booth in Alkapuri. Rajeshveer Devi herself reached the polling place with the help of a stick and cast her vote.

Trivendra Rawat cast his vote along with his family: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat Trivendra Singh Rawat has also cast his vote along with his family in Dehradun. Rawat is contesting for the first time in an LS seat in three decades of his career. A picture of Trivendra Rawat with his wife after casting his vote has surfaced. In this picture he is showing the blue ink mark on his finger.

Ganesh Godiyal exercise franchise: Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal has also voted in Pauri Garhwal seat. He cast his vote in Paithani with his family. Ganesh Godiyal is contesting against BJP's Anil Baluni on this seat. Uttarakhand Congress has posted about Ganesh Godiyal casting his vote on its social media platform X.

Kishore Upadhyay cast his vote: BJP MLA from Tehri Kishore Upadhyay has also cast his vote at Pali-Chadiara polling station in Tehri. After this, he posted a photo and video on his social media handle, asking people to get up and once again make the slogan of Modi government's slogan of '400 paar' meaningful for a strong India by 2047.

Enthusiasm among women: A lot of enthusiasm has been seen among women after voting in polling booth number 88 and 89 Mata Mangala Inter College under Tehri Lok Sabha constituency. The women who came out of the polling station say that this time they have cast their vote on the issues. Women voters say that this time unemployment is the biggest issue. They said that the youth keep wandering here and there in search of employment. They said that he has voted with the hope of development of the country.

Women say that the condition of the roads is also bad. They said that unemployment should be removed and the country should develop. Apart from this, there should be schools for poor children so that they can get better education. Another female voter said that a strict law should be made for the safety of women. There should be a government which can develop everyone.