Voting For Rahul Gandhi Is Like Voting Pakistan: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again sparked a political controversy targeting Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi. In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, claiming that "voting for Rahul Gandhi is equivalent to voting for Pakistan."

Sarma made his remarks following Gogoi's recent assumption of state Congress leadership. In response to a question from the media, Sarma alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his party sided with Pakistan during times of war. "Look at Rahul Gandhi's record. When India was at war with Pakistan, who did he support? Who did his party assist?" Sarma said.

"The people of Assam are not ignorant. They watch both regional and national news channels. In the larger Indian political context, a vote for Rahul Gandhi is a vote for Pakistan. The Congress leadership is pro-Pakistan," he added.

Gaurav Gogoi, in a recent statement, had claimed that Sarma was indulging in Hindu-Muslim polarising politics. Taking on Gogoi, Sarma said, "There is a big difference between me and Gaurav Gogoi. There are no foreigners in my family. I have earned my political position through struggle. My father wasn’t a Chief Minister. I did not have a silver spoon in my mouth."

There has been ongoing political speculation that former Assam Congress President Bhupen Bora may soon join the BJP, though Bora himself has denied these claims. Commenting on the speculation, the CM said, "Whether Bhupen Bora joins the BJP or not is his decision. I don’t speak with him."

Sarma also hinted that he had access to confidential discussions held at Rahul Gandhi’s residence. "I even know what was discussed at a recent meeting in Rahul Gandhi's house. If you want, I can repeat everything line by line. I won’t say it. But yes, people inside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) keep me informed. Some people in that house like me."