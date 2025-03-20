Voting For Bar Association Elections In Delhi On Friday

New Delhi: Voting for the Bar Association elections in Delhi will be held on Friday, with preparations being finalised for the Shahdara Bar Association elections at Karkardooma Court. A total of 30 booths have been set up for 6,000 voters.

Election Commissioner Pramod Nagar stated that 25 EVMs will be used across 25 booths, while five additional booths will be kept in reserve to manage crowding. Voting will commence at 8 AM and continue until 5 PM. A total of 94 candidates are contesting for 13 posts.

Regarding key election issues, advocate Manish Bhadauria emphasised the long-standing demand for the Advocate Protection Act. He also highlighted concerns over chamber availability and parking facilities for lawyers at Karkardooma Court, urging the newly elected executive to address these matters.

Women advocate Prerna Singh pointed out the poor condition of the women's bar room at Karkardooma Court, calling for it to be upgraded with modern facilities. She also stressed the need for resolving parking issues, enhancing the library with high-tech resources, and improve cleanliness.

The Shahdara Bar Association is the largest among all bar associations in Delhi. On Friday, elections will also be held for eight Bar Associations, including all seven District Bar Associations of Delhi and the Delhi High Court Bar Association. Voting will take place for Bar Associations at Karkardooma Court, Rouse Avenue Court, Rohini Court, Dwarka Court, Tis Hazari Court, Saket Court and Patiala Court.

