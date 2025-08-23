Votes ‘Stolen’ In Maharashtra, Haryana And Karnataka; Now Attempts On In Bihar: Rahul

Katihar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that attempts were being made to "steal" votes of the people in Bihar by the ruling BJP at the Centre in collusion with the Election Commission (EC).

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was addressing a rally in Katihar district of Bihar late in the evening, as part of the state-wide "Voter Adhikar Yatra". Gandhi accused the BJP of trying to "destroy the Constitution" by promoting concentration of power and wealth, which has "shut the doors of opportunity for Dalits, EBCs and the minorities".

"They do not want the uplift of the weaker sections. Therefore, there have been attempts to steal the votes of the people. Such attempts were earlier made in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana. Now these attempts are being made in Bihar. Hence, we have taken out the Voter Adhikar Yatra," said Gandhi.

Earlier, Gandhi waded into a roadside pond in Katihar district to meet ‘makhana’ (foxnut) cultivators to listen to their problems.

Though the yatra is to protest the anomalies in the ongoing SIR and the deletion of over 65 lakh voters from the draft electoral rolls published under it, the Congress leader, digressing to meet the farmers, indicated a shift to include the socio-economic problems of the people in the poll-bound state. He connected the issues to the right to vote as well.