Voters Should Boycott Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav For Not Visiting Kumbh Mela: Athawale

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "insulted" the Hindu community by not visiting the Maha Kumbh, and Hindu voters should boycott them.

Thackeray talks about Hindutva but did not participate in the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and a BJP ally.

"Thackeray and the Gandhi family have insulted Hindutva by not participating in the Maha Kumbh. Being Hindu and not attending the Maha Kumbh is an insult to the Hindus, and Hindus must boycott them," he told PTI Videos. They should have taken part in the Maha Kumbh considering the people's sentiments, said the Union Minister of State for Social Justice.