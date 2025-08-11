ETV Bharat / bharat

Voters List Fraud: Karnataka DCM Shivakumar Questions CEO's Authority To Issue Notice To Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer issued a notice to Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to provide proof to substantiate his allegations of voters list fraud, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sought to question the very authority of the CEO to issue a notice.

"Who is he (CEO) to give notice? He doesn't have power. We have power, and we will give him notice. What affidavit should Rahul give? It is your responsibility to conduct elections in a fair manner," Shivakumar told reporters on Monday.

Karnataka CEO V Anbukumar on Sunday issued a notice to Rahul asking him to furnish documentary evidence to substantiate his allegation that one voter by the name Shakun Rani voted twice in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"A preliminary enquiry by the CEO's office found that Rani had cast her vote only once. You are kindly requested to provide relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Shakun Rani or anyone else voted twice so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," the notice said.