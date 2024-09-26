Voter Turnout Trends In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: 2014 Vs. 2024

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The first two phases of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in 2024 concluded Thursday. Voting for the first phase occurred on September 18, with a turnout of 61.38 per cent, while the second phase on September 25 saw a slightly lower participation at 57.03 per cent. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

So far, elections have been held in 50 constituencies across 13 districts (six from Jammu Division and seven from Kashmir Division). The remaining 40 seats, distributed over seven districts, will be contested in the third and final phase. The assembly elections are being conducted after a ten-year hiatus, with the last elections held in late 2014 across five phases for 87 seats — four in the Ladakh division, 46 in the Kashmir division, and 37 in the Jammu division.

Following a delimitation exercise, the seats in the Legislative Assembly increased to 90 seats, with Jammu now having 43 and Kashmir 47 constituencies. The four Ladakh seats are now omitted as the region was downgraded into two separate Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Voter Turnout Comparison: 2014 vs. 2024

The voter turnout data, shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), reveals intriguing trends when comparing the figures from the 2014 elections with those of 2024. In the Anantnag district, the turnout decreased from 60.85 per cent in 2014 to 57.90 per cent in 2024, marking a decline of 2.95 per cent.

Similarly, Budgam saw a notable drop, from 73.61 per cent in 2014 to 62.98 per cent in 2024, reflecting a slump of 10.63 per cent. Ganderbal experienced a decline of 6.43 per cent, with voter turnout decreasing from 68.94 per cent to 62.51 per cent.

Conversely, some districts in the Kashmir division exhibited slight increases in voter engagement. Kulgam improved from 59.87 per cent in 2014 to 63.14 per cent in 2024, marking an increase of 3.27 per cent.

Pulwama's turnout rose by 2.67 per cent, from 44.32 per cent to 46.99 per cent, while Shopian recorded an increase of 8.49 per cent, moving from 48.52 per cent to 57.01 per cent. Notably, Srinagar, the summer capital, saw a marginal increase from 27.76 per cent in 2014 to 29.81 per cent in 2024, an uptick of 2.05 per cent.

In the Jammu division, Doda, Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban districts experienced declines in voter turnout. Doda's participation fell from 74.36 per cent to 71.32 per cent, a decrease of 3.04 per cent. Rajouri's turnout dropped from 78.81 per cent to 70.95 per cent, while Reasi experienced a notable decline of 7.33 per cent, from 82.03 per cent to 74.70 per cent.

However, Kishtwar and Poonch bucked the trend with Kishtwar achieving an 80.20 per cent turnout — up 3.23% from 76.98% — and Poonch improving by 8.84%, from 64.96% to 73.80%. Ramban district, which previously reported a turnout of 69.25% in 2014, has shown a decrease this year, settling at 68.74%, indicating a slight drop in voter engagement.

Jammu Division Continues To Outperform Kashmir Division in Voter Turnout

In the 2024 Assembly elections, the Jammu Division showcased a robust voter turnout of 73.59%. This impressive performance was significantly supported by districts like Kishtwar, which saw a notable increase of 3.23%, raising its turnout to 80.20%. Poonch also made commendable progress, enhancing its participation by 8.84% to reach 73.80%.

In sharp contrast, the Kashmir Division faced challenges, achieving only a turnout of 56.36%. Anantnag district experienced a decline of 2.95%, resulting in a turnout of 57.90%. Despite Srinagar improving its previous performance by 2.05%, it still recorded the lowest voter participation in the 2024 Assembly Elections so far, standing at just 29.81%.

When comparing these figures to the 2014 Assembly elections, the Jammu Division had an average turnout of 74.59% across six districts —Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi — outpacing Kashmir's turnout of 54.11% from seven districts — Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar.

Reasi stood out in 2014 with an impressive turnout of 82.03%, while Srinagar fell behind, recording only 27.76%.

Constituency-Level Insights

Analysing 50 constituencies (19 in Jammu Division and 31 in Kashmir Division) that participated in the first two phases of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency topped the voter turnout with 80.74%. In stark contrast, the Habba Kadal constituency in Srinagar managed only 19.81%, a decrease of 1.50% from its 2014 turnout of 21.31%.

The Anantnag constituency demonstrated a slight increase in voter participation, moving from 39.71% in 2014 to 45.62% in 2024, marking a jump of 5.91%. The newly formed Anantnag (West) constituency recorded a turnout of 48.73%, as it did not exist during the previous elections.

Banihal experienced a decline, dropping from 73.41% in 2014 to 71.28% in 2024, a reduction of 2.13%. Similarly, Bhaderwah saw a decrease from 69.21% in 2014 to 67.12% in 2024, equating to a decline of 2.09%.

DH Pora, a new constituency, secured 68.88% of votes in its inaugural election. Devsar also faced a downturn, with turnout falling from 64.64% in 2014 to 57.76% in 2024, a significant drop of 6.88%. The Doda constituency, which recorded 79.51% in 2014, saw a substantial decrease to 72.49% in 2024, a slump of 7.02%. However, the newly formed Doda (West) constituency reported a commendable turnout of 75.98%.

Dooru had 61.62% voter turnout in 2024, which reflects a decrease of 3.39% from its 2014 figure of 65.01%. Inderwal improved significantly, achieving 82.16% in 2024, up 6.44% from its previous turnout of 75.72%. Kishtwar also saw a marginal increase, from 78.23% in 2014 to 78.24% in 2024, a negligible increase of 0.01%.

Kokernag experienced a decrease of 3.92%, with a turnout of 62.25% in 2024 compared to 66.17% in 2014. Kulgam registered an increase, with 63.44% in 2024, up 7.06% from 56.38% in 2014. The newly formed Padder-Nagseni constituency reported a strong 80.67% voter turnout. Pahalgam showed an increase as well, rising to 71.26% in 2024 from 69.81% in 2014, a rise of 1.45%. Pampore, however, faced a decline, dropping from 46.82% in 2014 to 45.01% in 2024.

Pulwama saw a significant increase of 12.06%, achieving 50.18% turnout in 2024, up from 38.12% in 2014. Rajpora faced a slump, with a turnout of 48.44% in 2024, down 5.68% from 54.12% in 2014. Ramban constituency managed to stay stable with a turnout of 69.67% in 2024, a slight increase of 0.42% from 69.25% in 2014. However, Shangus witnessed a significant decrease, dropping to 56.72%, down 12.06% from 68.78% in 2014.

Shopian experienced a positive trend, with a turnout of 58.51%, which is 7.86% higher than its 2014 figure of 50.65%. Bijbehara also improved, securing 60.43% in 2024, up 4.80% from 55.63% in 2014.

Tral constituency saw a turnout of 43.56%, an increase of 5.34% from 38.22% in 2014. Central Shalteng (formerly Batamaloo) managed 31.83% in 2024, a notable increase of 7.34% from its 2014 turnout of 24.49%.

Newly formed constituencies such as Budhal, Thannamandi, and Zainapora recorded decent turnout rates of 70.14%, 72.92%, and 55.62%, respectively. In the Beerwah constituency, the voter turnout fell to 66.94%, which is 7.65% less than its 2014 figure of 74.59%. Budgam also experienced a significant decrease, with 51.09% turnout in 2024, down 15.23% from 66.32% in 2014.

Chadoora had a voter turnout of 57.19%, which is 6.22% less than its 2014 turnout of 63.41%. Channapora (formerly Amira Kadal) saw a modest increase, achieving 29.50% in 2024, a rise of 4.66% from 24.84% in 2014. Eidgah also improved, with a turnout of 36.95% in 2024, up 9.15% from 27.80% in 2014. Hazratbal registered 32.35% in 2024, a slight increase of 2.81% from 29.54% in 2014. Zadibal achieved 30.41%, up 6.48% from 23.93% in 2014.

On the contrary, the Chrar-i-Shareif constituency saw a decline, securing 70.26% in 2024, which is 12.18% less than its 2014 turnout of 82.44%. Ganderbal also experienced a decrease, with 56.60% in 2024, down 2.51% from 59.11% in 2014. Gulabgarh constituency saw a drop of 9.00%, achieving 73.49% in 2024, compared to 82.49% in 2014.

Kalakote had a turnout of 68.71% in 2024, which is 8.19% less than its 2014 figure of 76.90%. Kangan also saw a decrease, with 72.18% in 2024, down 6.59% from 78.77% in 2014. Khansahib constituency managed 72.04% in 2024, a decline of 9.24% from 81.28% in 2014.

Khanyar had a turnout of 26.08%, which is 0.08% less than its 2014 turnout of 26.16%. Lal Chowk (formerly Sonwar) constituency faced a drop, securing 32.67% in 2024, down 11.36% from 44.03% in 2014. Mendhar saw a turnout of 71.60%, which is 8.51% less than its 2014 figure of 80.11%. Nowshera recorded 72% in 2024, a decline of 7.71% from 79.71% in 2014. Poonch Haveli constituency achieved 74.66%, which is 1.63% less than its 2014 turnout of 76.29%.

Finally, Rajouri secured 70.56% in 2024, a decrease of 5.53% from 76.09% in 2014. Reasi also saw a decline, recording 72.06% in 2024, down 8.85% from 80.91% in 2014. Surankote had 74.95% turnout in 2024, which is 1.59% less than its 2014 figure of 76.54%.

