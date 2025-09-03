Voter Adhikar Yatra Firmed Up Rahul's Position, Claim INDIA Bloc Insiders

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s position as the leader of the INDIA bloc was further firmed up after the Bihar yatra against the alleged vote theft issue, and will further push the opposition grouping in the winter session of parliament, INDIA alliance insiders said on Wednesday.

Led by the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc aggressively demanded a discussion over the controversial Bihar summary intensive revision of the electoral rolls in the election-bound state during the monsoon session of parliament that started on July 21, though the government ruled out such a possibility.

Most regional parties like the TMC, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP, SP, RJD, the Left parties, NC and DMK had backed the Congress's stand. The issue of vote theft flagged by Rahul Gandhi on Aug 7 touched a raw nerve of the various INDIA bloc parties which put their weight behind the leader of the opposition.

According to the party sources, the same aggression will continue in the winter session that may start after the Bihar polls result is announced in November.

According to bloc insiders, the Bihar yatra, which continued from August 17 to September 1, led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav of the RJD provided a platform to flag the threat to the common man’s right to vote not only in the eastern state but across the country.

INDIA bloc believes the impact of the Bihar yatra will dent the ruling JD(U) and bring down the tally of the BJP in the coming state elections. Further, a defeat for the saffron party in Bihar will have a ripple effect on the prospects of the BJP in the 2026 state elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and its repercussions would also be felt in the 2029 national elections, said the bloc insiders.

The Congress directly contests against the BJP in Assam but may have an understanding with the TMC. The TMC directly fights the BJP in West Bengal where the Congress-Left has a limited presence.

The Congress-DMK fought the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu while the UDF led by the Congress fought the LDF led by CPI(M) in Kerala.

According to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, the vote theft issue flagged by Rahul Gandhi had already become a concern for the ordinary voter across the country as it related to the basic constitutional right to vote.

“Rahul Gandhi has been the Lop since 2024. He has been flagging various issues of national importance and asking tough questions of the central government. The vote theft flagged by him was yet another issue highlighted by the Lop but it has become a national concern. The Bihar yatra against the SIR further highlighted that nexus between the BJP and the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc had demanded a discussion over the Bihar SIR during the monsoon session of parliament but the government did not agree to it as the ruling NDA knew that it would not be able to defend the opposition’s charge,” Hussain told ETV Bharat.

"The SIR issue will have a major impact in the Bihar elections, where we are focused at present. The outcomes of the 2026 elections in other states will depend on several local factors but I can say that vote theft will be a major issue there. As far as the winter session is concerned, we will firm up the opposition strategy before the start day,” he said.

An RJD leader in Bihar also echoed the same. “If not Rahul Gandhi, then who else is the face to lead the fight? The vote theft issue, which is closely linked to the constitutional right to vote of the common man, has not only become a buzzword, it has also assumed a national dimension,” RJD Rajya Sabha MP AD Singh said.

Singh, who had also joined the Bihar yatra, said the support from the ordinary voters was overwhelming. “I was part of the yatra for some time. The support from the people was amazing. I also got a lot of feedback on the problems faced by the voters during the SIR. I think the ruling JD(U) will be decimated in the coming Bihar elections and the BJP's tally will come down significantly from the previous polls. This has worried the saffron party. The Bihar result will also have an impact in the other states like Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu that will have elections next year. Together, the series of poll losses in these states will have an impact on the saffron party in the 2029 elections,” said Singh.