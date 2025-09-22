ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Vote Theft’ Row: Ex-CEC Rawat Blames EC’s Delay, Recalls 'Hyderabad Voter List Redressal'

He added, "The Election Commission separates the wheat from the chaff. Such discrepancies have been found in voter lists before. They have been investigated immediately, and the matter has been put into the public domain. This way, the matter does not escalate. Errors have always been found in voter lists, but the matter was resolved and investigated, so such things never escalated before."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, OP Rawat responded to this question, saying, "Despite allegations, it seems unlikely." Citing the functioning of the Election Commission, he explained, "At least five to six lakh people are engaged in election management in a single state. Nationally, at least 25 lakh people are engaged in the work. It is a matter of concern that allegations are being brought nowadays. This is not the first time such complaints have been made."

He explained how he acted on a similar complaint from a political party while serving as Election Commissioner. Rawat also mentioned where the Election Commission went wrong in handling this entire issue of 'vote theft'. He also explained the limitations of political parties and the responsibilities of the Election Commission.

Bhopal: Amid Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegation, former chief election commissioner OP Rawat has made a significant revelation regarding the vexed issue, which has riled up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Rawat cited a complaint related to the voter list in Hyderabad.

Former chief election commissioner said, "Actually, the delay worsened the situation. The rule says whenever a complaint is received by the Election Commission, whether from a stakeholder or a voter, it should be investigated within an hour or two, or even in a day. Besides, there is a provision for making all the information public. This is done to ensure that the average voter is not adversely affected. This is because a slight delay can turn the situation volatile, where political parties take advantage of it. Unfortunately, in this case, there was a delay. If the investigation had been conducted earlier, the results would have been released in the public domain. Then the investigation would have continued, and the facts would have been revealed. This would not have become an issue."

Rawat explained that when he was Election Commissioner, he took immediate action on a complaint from a political party in Hyderabad. He said, "Complaints had been received during my tenure by the Election Commissioner as well. In Hyderabad, two and a half lakh voters were incorrectly added. As soon as I read the complaint, I contacted the president of the political party there and told him, "Tomorrow morning, by 10 am, all the wards for which your complaint relates will be visited. The Election Commission will have a separate team for each ward. You can also appoint your representative there. They will conduct a door-to-door survey and investigate the matter," he added.

Speaking on the allegation in Hyderabad, he further said, "We had then asked other political parties to appoint their representatives as well. Later, an investigation report was submitted with the representative's signature. We have put the truth in the public domain."

According to Rawat, political parties don't have any machinery to investigate and they only have their workers. Their responsibility is to take the complaint to the higher level but the government system has the machinery, he pointed out.

Rawat further said, "The Constitution stipulates that even the Supreme Court cannot interfere during elections. It is the Election Commission's responsibility to resolve such matters promptly."