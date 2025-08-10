ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vote Theft': Opposition To March Towards EC Office On Monday

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs on Monday, sources said, amid a concerted bid by the opposition grouping to close ranks against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged poll rigging.

Opposition leaders and MPs would also take out a protest march on Monday from Parliament to the Election Commission office over the "poll fraud" issue. The same day, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge will host the INDIA bloc MPs for dinner at the Hotel Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri, sources said.

This comes just days after, in a show of unity, top INDIA bloc leaders held a dinner meeting at the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and vowed to fight against the electoral rolls' revision in Bihar as well as what they described as the "vote chori model" of the BJP-Election Commission.

This was the first physical meeting of top leaders of the opposition bloc since they last met in June 2024, soon after the Lok Sabha elections at Kharge's residence.

Several leaders from 25 parties were present at the meeting, which included Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and T R Baalu, CPI(M)'s M A Baby, CPI's D Raja, CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya and MNM chief Kamal Haasan.

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi gave a presentation on the "vote chori model" being allegedly perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission.