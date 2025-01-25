ETV Bharat / bharat

Vote For Those With Clean Thoughts, Ones Who Can Sacrifice For Nation: Hazare To Delhi citizens

In a video message, social activist Anna Hazare urged people not to vote for useless people, as this would destroy the country.

Vote For Those With Clean Thoughts, Ones Who Can Sacrifice For Nation: Hazare To Delhi citizens
Social activist Anna Hazare (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 10:01 PM IST

Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday urged the voters of Delhi, which is going to polls next month, to vote for those with clean character and thoughts and ones who can sacrifice for the country and digest insult.

In a video message, Hazare also urged them not to vote for useless people as this would destroy the country.

"Delhi is going to polls. I urge voters to vote for those with clean character and thoughts, the one who walks on the path of truth, can sacrifice and digest insult," he said.

He said the voting process should not have the aspect of "I drink and it will facilitate drinking for others". Someone has to sacrifice if India has to be saved, Hazare asserted. Hazare had launched an anti-graft campaign with Delhi as its epicentre.

Following the agitation, his followers like Arvind Kejriwal 2012 formed the Aam Aadmi Party, which came to power in the national capital in 2013. However, Hazare had disapproved of Kejriwal joining politics.

Assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 5, while votes will be counted on February 8.

TAGGED:

