Vote For BJP In Delhi Irrespective Of Candidates: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Launching an attack on AAP for "breaking" its promises like that of a Jan Lokpal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appealed to people in Delhi to vote for the BJP irrespective of the candidates.

"The BJP is the only party which has fulfilled all promises it had made in its manifesto... I would urge you to forget everything and vote for the BJP," Singh said, addressing a poll rally at Delhi Cantonment. "Vote for the BJP in Delhi and don't see who the candidate is. Your vote will be for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.

He assured that all the schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP comes to power. The residents will also be able to get the benefit of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana which, he said, will be implemented within 10 days of the formation of government. Singh also said Atal Canteens will be established in all slums which will provide meals at Rs 5.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh used the term 'AAPDA', which translates to disaster in Hindi, for the party, and accused it of not keeping its poll promises, especially to establish a Jan Lokpal.

"During the Anna Hazare movement, Arvind Kejriwal had said he would not form any political party. The trust that people bestowed on Anna Hazare's movement was used by him to form the government in Delhi... But did he fulfil his promises?" Singh said.

"He (Kejriwal) said they will establish a Jan Lokpal... but today, there are so many scams in Delhi," he said. Singh said it was the BJP that gave statehood to Delhi and also regularised several colonies.

"But the AAP government could not provide them with water or drainage facilities," he alleged. "AAP has fooled the people of Delhi to get their support. They had promised to clean Yamuna in three years. Where did that promise go?" he said.

"To hide their failure, they are blaming that Haryana has mixed poison in the water. Haryana chief minister drank the water... there was no poison," he said, adding that the BJP will ensure that Yamuna is cleaned in three years if they come to power.

He claimed that the Congress would be finished soon and slammed its president Mallikarjun Kharge for saying that taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh would not remove poverty.

"You can speak against our religion but I dare you to speak against any other religion," Singh said. "The Congress will not return to power in Delhi... They have no standing here," he added.