'Voiceless People Eagerly Waiting,' SC Allows UGC To Notify Regulations Against Discrimination On Campus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to notify the draft regulations 2025, which deal with ragging, sexual harassment and discrimination on the basis of caste, gender, and disability, among other biases in institutions of higher learning.

The apex court said that there will be numerous sections of society, voiceless people, who are eagerly waiting for these regulations, and it should not stand in their way.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based discrimination. The 2019 petition urged the court to enforce robust anti-discrimination mechanisms across higher education institutions, citing the failure to implement UGC’s 2012 equity regulations. Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for the petitioners.

Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, and Payal Tadvi, a tribal student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, died by suicide in January 2016 and May 2019, respectively, after being subject to on-campus caste bias.

Today, Justice Kant stressed that if they get some kind of protection, respect, safety and security from these regulations, then let them get it. “But you are right, your stand in a way has been vindicated by the coordinate bench by saying these regulations are a welcome step, but in addition to this, something more is required, and for that, a very independent body has been constituted. That body will look into these regulations….”, Justice Kant told Jaising.

Justice Kant said those recommendations will be examined. He added that if required, the UGC may bring out a new set of regulations, or the Centre will come out with something. The bench, which also includes Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, noted that they took an overall view of the issues addressed by the new regulations. They identified the grey areas that were overlooked by the task force, as well as the issues that still need to be addressed in the future.

Jaising said, “There was a direction to place regulations before this court that has not yet happened, perhaps the stage of objections is still going on, I do not know”. Justice Kant said they will be placed on record after they are finalised, and added, “Our suggestion would be to wait for what the task force will say”.

Jaising said if she were to challenge the constitutional validity of those regulations on whatever grounds available to her, added, "Then again, I am back before the court", and stressed that there would be a multiplicity of proceedings. “We should not drag you into procedural technicalities…and no requirement of formal challenge…”, the bench observed, adding that Jaising’s access to the court will be open.

The bench took note of a March 24 verdict, which considered the cases of suicides among students in such institutions and constituted a national task force (NTF) to address the mental health concerns of students to prevent such incidents.

"In light of this, we deem it appropriate to clarify that UGC may proceed with the finalisation of the draft regulations 2025 and may notify the same,” the bench said. The regulations, the bench said, as held by this court in the case of Amit Kumar, March 24 verdict, operate in addition to the NTF's recommendations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the UGC, informed the court that a meeting was underway to finalise the draft regulations. Jaising said the UGC had merged the guidelines for sexual harassment, ragging, and discrimination. She had a heated debate with Mehta on the interruptions during her arguments.

She said the old regulations gave a very detailed description of what was discrimination, and all those have been done away with in the proposed new regulations. Mehta stressed that the national task force, headed by a former judge of the apex court, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, should not be disturbed.

The petitioners had requested the apex court to wait to finalise the UGC draft on the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2025. The senior counsel argued that there is a possible overlap between the issues being considered in their petition. However, the bench, not inclined to accede to their request, allowed the UGC to notify its regulations, aimed at combating caste-based discrimination and suicides in higher education institutions. The bench made it clear that its recent decision to set up an NTF to address campus discrimination-linked suicides will not hinder the process.

The UGC was previously ordered to notify draft regulations to ensure no caste-based discrimination happened with students in the central, state, private and deemed universities and asked for data on equal opportunity cells in compliance with the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations) 2012.