Voiceless In Rajya Sabha, Jammu Kashmir To Watch Vice Presidential Election From Distance

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi ( ANI )

Srinagar: For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir will have no representation in Rajya Sabha for electing India's 15th Vice President (VP) as all the four seats remain vacant for the last four years.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar citing health reasons resigned on July 21 during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, leaving the chair vacant for his successor. Two days after the resignation, the Election Commission of India has set the ball rolling for holding Vice-Presidential elections.

How Is The Vice President Elected?

The VP is elected by an electoral college comprising a total 788 members from both lower and Upper House (543 Lok Sabha and 245 Rajya Sabha members) as mandated by Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice-President (Election) Rules, 1974.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the winning candidate would require 392 votes to win in the election as the 543-member Lok Sabha has one vacant seat -- Basirhat in West Bengal -- while five seats are vacant in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. Of the five vacancies in the upper house, four are from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Punjab where Sanjveev Arora vacated the seat, moving to legislative assembly.

Jammu And Kashmir Has No Voice In VP Election

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has an edge in the polls but it will be the first time ever that the election will be conducted at a time when all the four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir are vacant.

Despite having an elected government after more than six years last year, the election commission is yet to start the process for filling these four seats. The 90 members of the legislative assembly form the electoral college for electing the Rajya Sabha Members. The ECI announced by-elections for Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal in May but did not announce elections for RS seats or the by-polls of two Assembly constituencies of Budgam and Nagrota, raising questions from political parties.

Jammu and Kashmir has representation in the 243 member Lok Sabha with three MPs from Kashmir and two from Jammu. The four seats in the house of elders have been empty since the six-year term of two each members of former alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party and Peoples Democratic Party expired in 2021.