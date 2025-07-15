Voice Pulse Device Installed In Public Buses In Mysuru To Benefit Blind People Travel With Ease

Mysuru: At least 200 buses in Mysuru have been installed with an on board electronic device to help blind persons navigate easily during travel in public transport buses. The device has been developed by a scientist from IIT Delhi.

The Karnataka Transport Corporation, in collaboration with IIT Delhi and GIZ India, (a German NGO) has implemented the 'Dhwani Spandana' project for the benefit of blind passengers who travel in city transport buses every day.

The device has already been implemented in 200 buses of Mysuru Urban Transport. Under the leadership of Ram Prasad of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, a roadmap has been prepared for the success of the project by training the blind, bus drivers and operators.

This project is being implemented as per the Green Urban Mobility Partnership Agreement between India and Germany. The German funding agency GIZ India has provided financial assistance for this project. This device has already been installed in 20 buses in Delhi, 25 in Mumbai and 100 in Bengaluru. It helps the differently-abled by providing information on which buses they should travel in.

Delhi IIT Professor Balakrishnan, speaking about the device, said, "The scientific name for this device is 'on board'. However, the device has been installed in the bus to help blind passengers and has been named 'Dhwani Spandana'. It has two devices, 'User Module' and 'Bus Module'.

A small remote-controlled device called the User Module has been given to 400 blind passengers identified in Mysuru. The Bus Module device has been installed near the front door of 200 buses."

The device helps in providing detailed information about how this device is helpful for them? How is the device used? How does it work? The technology used to implement it.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the Project: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the Voice Pulse Project. Speaking to the media later, he said, "Voice pulse devices have been installed in buses to benefit the specially-abled (blind) people of Mysuru. We have brought new technology in the buses. If you press a button, you will get information about where the bus is going and execute other commands. This device will be installed in all new buses. We have made this arrangement in Mysuru as well as Bengaluru. This arrangement has already been made in 200 buses."

"This is a small phone-like device with three buttons on it. We can easily find out which bus we need through voice pulse. This will benefit blind people like us. Since it has been installed in 200 buses in Mysuru, it will benefit 400 to 500 blind people," explained Anil – a visually challenged person talking to ETV Bharat.