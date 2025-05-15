Vodafone Idea Moves SC Seeking Waiver Of Rs 30K Crore AGR Dues

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a fresh plea by Vodafone Idea seeking waiver of around Rs 30,000 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The plea was brought before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the telecom firm, contended before the bench that an urgent hearing is required in the matter. Rohatgi submitted that the survival of his client was crucial for maintaining competition in the telecom sector. The bench was informed that now the Centre holds a 49 per cent stake in the company following a recent equity conversion of interest dues.

The telecom company has sought a waiver of around Rs 30,000 crore towards interest, penalty, and interest on penalty components of its AGR dues. Earlier, the apex court had refused to review its 2021 order rejecting the pleas of telecom majors including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for rectification of alleged errors in calculation of AGR dues payable by them. On July 23, 2021, the apex court dismissed their applications seeking rectification of the alleged errors in calculation of AGR dues.

The telecom companies argued that arithmetical errors in the calculation be rectified and there were cases of duplication of entries. In September 2020, the apex court had fixed a time frame of 10 years for telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crore of AGR related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government. The apex court in October 2019 delivered its verdict on the AGR issue.