Vizianagaram Terror Plot Case to NIA After Two More Arrests Who Were Close to Triggering a Blast

Police allege the arrested members were linked to terror outfits in multiple states.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

Vizianagaram: In the terror conspiracy case following the arrest of two underground operatives by Vizianagaram police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) is all set to take over the probe soon, police sources said.

Siraj Ur Rehman, (29) along with his associate Syed Sameer (28) from Boyiguda, Secunderabad were arrested at a critical stage of terror planning when they were reportedly close to execute a major bomb blast in Hyderabad.

The arrested men were alleged to be linked to terror outfits in multiple states. Another 15 undercover operatives are also said to be under the lenses.

The NIA has reportedly been monitoring the movements and connections of Siraj Ur Rehman from Vizianagaram for the past six months, particularly his suspected links with individuals espousing terrorist ideologies in Hyderabad and several other states.

Both were interrogated by Vizianagaram police for a week. The information they provided led NIA teams in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi to intensify their efforts and apprehend 15 more individuals suspected of involvement in a terror conspiracy.

Authorities are also pursuing the extradition of two suspects currently residing in Saudi Arabia and Oman. With the case spanning multiple states and possibly involving international operatives, the NIA is expected to formally take over the investigation shortly.

