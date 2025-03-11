Visva Bharati Celebrates Basanta Utsav Ahead of Holi

Shantiniketan (Bolpur): The traditional 'Basta Utsav' or vernal festival kicked off on Monday in Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan of Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

To avoid the crowd on Dol Yatra, which is falling on March 14, this time, the celebration has started Basanta Utsav

advance, which was joined by Vinay Kumar Soren, acting vice-chancellor of the central university.

The event started with songs penned by Rabindranath Tagore and dance programmes. The administration has banned the use of dust colours, keeping in mind the World Heritage Tag accorded by UNESCO in 2023.

"All the programs for Basanta Utsav were held peacefully. Everyone enjoyed it a lot. Visva Bharati is now a World Heritage, so no outsiders were allowed to enter the campus to avoid any possiblies of chaos. The Basanta Utsav was celebrated in advance to avoid the additional crowd on the day of Dol Yatra. There is no rule that Basanta Utsav has to be held on the day of Dol Yatra, which is falling on March 14 this year. Similarly, for the heritage status of Visva Bharati, we had to decide not to play with the grinded colour," Soren said.

On September 17, 2023, UNESCO awarded the World Heritage title to Visva-Bharati. It is the only functional university in the world to hold this title.

In 2019, the campus saw a ruckus created by some outsiders where the heritage artworks were smeared with ground colours and sacks of empty liquor bottles were found. Then vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty decided to halt the celebration, banning the entry of outsiders to the campus.

This time, the Visva Bharati administration has taken extra caution to thwart the recurrence of such incidents and has roped in the police, besides deploying its staff.