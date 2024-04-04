Vistara's CEO Pledges to Restore Normalcy in Flight Operations in a Week Amid Disruptions

New Delhi: Following a string of disruptions, the management of Vistara Airlines has assured that it will take the necessary steps to restore normalcy in the coming week. The airline, boasting a fleet of 70 aircraft, has acknowledged flaws in its pilot rostering system, leading to crew unavailability and subsequent flight disruptions, an airline official told ANI.

In a town hall meeting led by CEO Vinod Kannan, Vistara pilots were assured of a more humane utilisation of their time, addressing concerns about standby duties that encroached upon personal time. Currently, pilots find themselves on standby almost constantly when not actively flying, a practice the management concedes is "faulty" rostering.

"Vistara CEO Vinod Kanan requested pilots to support for smooth operations," an airline official said. To rectify the situation, Vistara plans to scale back its flight schedule, reducing daily flights from the current 320-330 to ensure better management of its pilot resources.

This adjustment is expected to take effect as early as next month, aiming to restore schedule integrity and minimise disruptions. However, with Vistara's impending merger into Air India later this year, challenges continue to persist. "The issue of pay cuts looms over pilots, as aligning pay structures between the two airlines remains unresolved," the official added.

While pilots understand the need for parity in preparation for the merger, concerns regarding seniority, career progression, and the transition from narrow-body to wide-body aircraft persist. Despite these challenges, Vistara's management has assured pilots that issues within the airline's domain, such as rostering, will be addressed promptly.

Efforts to ensure a smooth transition into the merger with Air India are underway, with a focus on resolving pilot concerns and optimising operational efficiency. While Vistara pilots have not resorted to strike action, the strain on resources due to inefficient rostering has been palpable.

With the promise of a revamped scheduling system and ongoing dialogue between management and pilots, Vistara aims to regain stability in its operations and facilitate a seamless merger into Air India in the coming months, the official said.