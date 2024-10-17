ETV Bharat / bharat

Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing here on Wednesday upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, a source said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, according to the source. The flight landed safely at 7.45 am. There were 134 passengers and 13 crew on board the aircraft, as per sources.

"Vistara Frankfurt flight, which had departed for Mumbai from Frankfurt on Tuesday at 8.20 pm (local time) made an emergency landing here at around 7.45 am on Wednesday," a source said. Vistara, in a statement, said that its Frankfurt-Mumbai flight received a security alert but landed safely here.