Vistara Embarks On New Era As It Merges With Air India

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

Vistara will merge with Air India, with the transition completed on 11 November 2024. Starting 3 September 2024, Vistara will stop accepting bookings for travel beyond this date, redirecting future reservations to Air India's platform. Both airlines are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for customers.

Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant development in the aviation industry, Vistara is set to merge with Air India, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both airlines. The transition, which will see Vistara's operations and services integrated into Air India, is scheduled to culminate on 11 November 2024.

Commencing on 3 September 2024, Vistara will gradually cease accepting new bookings for travel from 12 November 2024 onward. Following this date, all flights previously operated by Vistara will come under Air India's management.

Consequently, bookings for these flights will be redirected to Air India’s website. Despite these changes, Vistara will continue to accept and manage reservations and flights up until 11 November 2024.

To ensure a smooth transition, both Vistara and Air India have committed to providing robust support and maintaining clear communication with customers. Passengers are advised to consult the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on the Vistara website to understand any necessary steps they may need to take in light of this transition.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, expressed deep appreciation for the airline's customers. "We are immensely grateful to all our customers for their support and patronage over the past decade. As we advance into this new phase, our goal is to offer even greater choice with a larger fleet and an expanded network, thereby enhancing the overall travel experience. Both Vistara and Air India are dedicated to ensuring a seamless and hassle-free transition. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our customers once more, now as part of Air India."

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India underscored the collaborative effort involved in the merger.

"Teams from both Air India and Vistara have been working diligently for several months to ensure a smooth integration of aircraft, flight crew, ground staff, and, most importantly, our valued customers. We are excited about the opportunities this merger presents, including an expanded network, additional flight options, and an enhanced frequent flyer program. We appreciate the continued support of our loyal customers as we embark on this next phase of developing a world-class global airline with an Indian heart."

As the merger progresses, both airlines will provide regular updates through their official websites, social media platforms, and email communications. These updates will cover essential information such as web check-in procedures, lounge access, ancillary services, and other relevant details to facilitate a smooth transition.

